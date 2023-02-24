February 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel Note: Jason Ouimet joins Shumaker Advisors

Staff ReportsFebruary 24, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.24.23

HeadlinesInfluence

Save the date: See and be seen at Red Dog, Blue Dog 2023

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried, Annette Taddeo announce new backers ahead of FDP Chair vote

newouimetwithcopy copy
Ouimet previously served 18 years with the National Rifle Association.

Nationally recognized government affairs leader Jason Ouimet has been hired to serve as senior vice president of federal affairs at Shumaker Advisors, the company announced. 

“Jason is one of the most well-known and respected lobbyists in the nation and having him join Shumaker Advisors is a significant win for both our team and clients,” Shumaker Advisors Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs Ryan Walker said.

“He is hardworking, honest, and decisive. And with more than 20 years of experience in U.S. legislative and regulatory policymaking, Jason will certainly be an asset to help our clients achieve their goals.”

Ouimet previously served 18 years with the National Rifle Association (NRA), where he was the executive director for the group’s Institute for Legislative Action. There, Ouimet oversaw and directed the NRA’s political and legislative arm.

Prior to joining the NRA, Ouimet served as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss of Georgia and as an analyst for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee. 

“I am honored and excited to join the prestigious team at Shumaker Advisors,” Ouimet said. “I look forward to using my years of knowledge and insights to help clients navigate the legislative and executive branches of the federal government. In this chapter of my career, I’m set on making an even greater impact and difference for those I serve.”

Shumaker Advisors is one of the fastest growing public affairs firms in the nation, with offices now in Washington, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina. Shumaker Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shumaker Law Firm.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.24.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories