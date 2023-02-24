February 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cutting Lauren Book some slack
Image via AP.

Peter SchorschFebruary 24, 20236min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

DNC ‘War Room’ rips author Ron DeSantis ahead of book launch

FederalHeadlines

Film awards show Vern Buchanan’s star power continues to grow

HeadlinesInfluence

Hounding for justice, bi-purrtisan bill would mean animals get court advocates

Dog in car window.
It turns out canine injuries are quite common for dogs hanging their heads out car windows.

Full confession: When I first saw the post about Sen. Lauren Book’s bill to make it a crime to allow a dog to hang their heads out of car windows, I did more than my fair share of eye rolling.

My first thought was a simple, “Really? With all that is going on, the chief Senate Democrat wants to make it a crime to let Fido enjoy a ride to the beach?”

But upon further reflection, as they say, I am reconsidering my first reaction and ask the readers of this post to do likewise, for a few reasons.

First, it turns out that canine injuries are quite common for those pups.

“People are going to poke fun no matter what,” wrote animal activist Renee Rivard in an email to Senators. “I have heard all kinds of stories of dogs jumping out of car windows. I personally saw that happen a month ago at a park I was at — a dog hanging his head out the window jumped out the window and charged two dogs on leashes in the park.”

That shows this isn’t just a matter of animal endangerment, but also road safety.

“Start asking people if they have ever seen dogs jump out of car windows,” Rivard suggested to lawmakers. “You will hear lots of stories like I did.”

The roads also do put the animals at risk, with debris frequently hurting dogs as they lap up 40 and 50 mph winds.

Honestly, most people, if they think about it, will realize letting dogs do this is a bad idea, Norman Rockwell paintings aside.

As the suggestion for the bill was brought forth by a consortium of veterinarians, I have to defer to their expertise and presume they know what they are talking about.

I say this even as Book herself has vowed to remove that provision from the bill.

Second, Book’s bill is much broader than the tweets suggest. It is a comprehensive look at a variety of veterinarian-inspired changes to Florida law which currently allows several cruel actions by pet owners, from declawing of cats to putting dogs on the roof (Mitt Romney style, I presume) and other such acts. It allows for registering animal abusers, who often go on to commit other, more heinous crimes.

Third, yes, she is the Senate Democratic Leader, and yes, she is a serious person who tackles serious issues. We should all take note that this (soon-to-be-removed) provision of an overall serious piece of legislation is but one of the issues the Leader is taking on this Session. Issues like paid family leave, death with dignity and more are top priorities for Book — and for many in the state.

After the chuckling about dogs enjoying an olfactory rush, it’s time we step off the critical ledge and give the Senator her due. And, in the meantime, as she has suggested, maybe we all invest in a good pair of “doggles.”

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDNC 'War Room' rips author Ron DeSantis ahead of book launch

2 comments

  • makebad985

    February 24, 2023 at 11:24 am

    nice

    Reply

  • makebad985

    February 24, 2023 at 11:30 am

    Start making more money weekly… This is a valuable part time work for everyone… The best part ,work from comfort of your house and get paid from $10k-$20k each week … Start today and have your first cash at the end of this week…HERE →→www.join.hiring9.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories