Top LGBTQ rights groups back Jane Castor for re-election

With voting underway, three of the top LGBTQ organizations in the state are endorsing Tampa Mayor Jane Castor for re-election.

The endorsements come from Equality Florida, LGBTQ Victory Fund and LPAC. A news release from Castor’s campaign notes that the organizations were among the first to endorse Castor in 2019 and asserts that “their continued support is a testament to the progress and inclusivity achieved under her leadership.”

“I am deeply honored to have the support of these organizations and their members,” Castor said. “Their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community is vital, and I am committed to continuing to work alongside them to ensure that all residents of Tampa have the opportunity to thrive.”

Castor is the first LGBTQ person to be elected Tampa Mayor, and each endorsement highlighted her efforts to make Tampa a more inclusive and equitable city for all residents, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith said, “In a time when Gov. DeSantis takes every chance to punch down at our LGBTQ community, Mayor Jane Castor is demonstrating what is possible when out and proud LGBTQ leaders work hand in hand with our communities. She’s made history in Tampa Bay and we’re proud to help her make history again as she is re-elected to lead one of Florida’s most important cities.”

LGBTQ Victory Fund President & CEO Annise Parker added, “Mayor Castor is not only a trailblazer for our community, but also a proven leader with a track record of success. We are excited to support her effort to keep Tampa moving forward.”

And LPAC Executive Director Lisa Turner said, “There are few big city mayors who can point to a first-term record like Mayor Jane Castor. Whether leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic, building affordable housing, or improving infrastructure, Mayor Castor has been an effective chief executive for Tampa. Representation matters and Mayor Castor is one of just three LGBTQ women currently leading a top-100 U.S. city. Endorsing her re-election was an easy decision for LPAC.”

Early voting for the Tampa municipal election started Monday and continues through March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Election Day is March 7 and polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.