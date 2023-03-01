March 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump promises ‘retribution’ to Club for Growth for backing ‘new boy’ Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiMarch 1, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 17 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Luis Viera

HeadlinesJax

LeAnna Cumber ad blames Daniel Davis for Jacksonville being ‘murder capital’

HeadlinesTampa Bay

No. 18 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Laurel Lee

trump-firing-squads
'Ron DeSanctus' is on the former President's mind again.

“Retribution” awaits the conservative Club for Growth, courtesy of Donald Trump.

That’s the vengeful vow the former President made on his chosen Truth Social platform after the group declined to invite Trump to an upcoming event featuring several other Republican options for President.

“Failed former Congressman David McIntosh and his Globalist friends at Club for No Growth, who fought me all the way in 2016, and LOST, and then fought me again in 2020 Senate Races in Ohio, Alabama, North Carolina, New Hampshire, plus more, and LOST AGAIN, are now threatening to spend money against me early because their new boy, Ron DeSanctus, the man who wants to cut Social Security and Medicare, has dropped so drastically in the Polls to me. No Growth Members know there will be RETRIBUTION!!!”

“Ron DeSanctus” is yet another in a series of names for Gov. Ron DeSantis, of course. And this most recent “truth” continues a series of slams of both the organization and the Governor of the organization he has called “an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers” among other withering dismissals.

Timing is everything for Trump, and this blast is timed to anticipate the Club for Growth event in Palm Beach Thursday through Sunday, which POLITICO notes will be attended not just by DeSantis, whom the group has supported in the past, but declared Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Also speaking at the event is another Florida politician who historically has prostrated himself to the former President, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. While Scott was eager to trumpet the group’s backing in the wake of his decisive loss to Mitch McConnell in the race to lead Senate Republicans, Trump was quick to sound a sour note of his own.

“Bad news for Senator Rick Scott of Florida! Club for NO Growth just announced they are going to back him, and without my backing them, an Endorsement from them is the kiss of death,” Trump posted last month to Truth Social. “Be careful, Rick, and most importantly, fight for Social Security and Medicare. THERE WILL BE NO CUTS!”

The threat of “NO CUTS” to entitlement programs is a reminder of Scott’s ill-fated defense of his policy proposals to “rescue America,” which were harpooned by McConnell and President Joe Biden because they initially opened the door to sunset those programs. Scott spent months trying to explain differently, eventually revising the plan to clarify that he didn’t want to cut that government spending, but other siloes.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJason Brodeur wants pay-to-play blog posts about elected officials reported with the state

nextNational Democrats diss Ron DeSantis' new, best-selling book

One comment

  • TRUMP 20 to 25

    March 1, 2023 at 10:37 am

    At least the rest of the right wing is finally getting to see who we all knew Trump was all along.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories