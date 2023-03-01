House, Senate bills would execute child rapists with supermajority juries

Bills filed in the Senate and House would enhance penalties for capital sexual battery on minors, allowing for execution without jury unanimity, a change clearly unconstitutional under current Supreme Court precedent.

Among other changes, SB 1342 and HB 1297 would pave the way for executing adults who raped children with a supermajority jury verdict, meaning that at least eight of 12 jurors concur. If fewer than eight jurors agree on execution, then the crimes would merit life imprisonment.

The bills from Sen. Jonathan Martin and Rep. Jessica Baker, first-term Republicans from Fort Myers and Jacksonville, respectively, would contravene cases Buford v. State of Florida and Kennedy v. Louisiana. In those two cases — Buford at the state level and Kennedy at the federal level — judges ruled against execution for sexual assault of children.

Martin and Baker are aware of the constitutional issues, calling those rulings an “egregious infringement of the states’ power to punish the most heinous of crimes.”

Aggravating factors would have to be in place to facilitate these executions, including a history of rape or sexual predation, the use of a firearm, financial gain, a “heinous, atrocious, or cruel” act, victim vulnerability, or the assailant holding a custodial position. Any one of these factors would suffice to impose the ultimate penalty.

Mitigating factors include the assailant having acted under duress or extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

Anyone sentenced to death under this proposed measure would have the recourse of federal appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, and if the High Court holds that the new law is unconstitutional, the sentence would revert to life imprisonment.

The bill filings come as Gov. Ron DeSantis has floated supermajority capital punishment jury verdicts in recent weeks, using the atrocities perpetrated by the Parkland shooter as an illustrative example. The former student killed 17 people with an AR-15 on Valentine’s Day 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in one of the most infamous school shootings in American history.