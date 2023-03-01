Clay Yarborough bill cracks down on pronoun choice, school sex ed

The Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee has a new bill that would crack down on a series of issues related to gender and sexuality in the classroom.

Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Republican from Jacksonville, filed legislation (SB 1320) which would make a number of key changes to how schools handle sexual identity and education.

The bill would prohibit people from using preferred pronouns that do not correspond with the gender identity assigned to the person at birth. It would also ban classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity until the ninth grade.

Furthermore, it would strip local School Boards of the right to choose reproductive health related course materials, making the selection the exclusive province of Florida’s Department of Education.

Yarborough’s legislation defines the word “sex” in a binary framework, as “the classification of a human person as being either male or female based on the organization of the body of such person for a specific reproductive role, as indicated by the person’s sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, and internal and external genitalia present at birth.”

The “personal titles” section also establishes strict parameters, holding that “a person’s sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person’s sex.” And it also disallows any student request to use a “preferred personal title or pronoun.”

The bill also protects student rights, in the sense that it bans “adverse or discriminatory treatment for not providing preferred personal titles or pronouns.”

The legislation expands current bans on instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity for five more school years. It expands the current range — kindergarten through third grade — to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Text selection for AIDS education, and that related to other sexually transmitted diseases, would be the province of the Department of Education.

Material used to teach sexual education, which would also be approved by the state rather than local districts, would embrace a heteronormative framework.

It would “classify males and females … teach that biological males impregnate biological females by fertilizing the female’s egg with the male’s sperm; that the female then gestates the offspring; and that these reproductive roles are binary, stable, and unchangeable.”

The legislation would also make it easier for parents or interested parties to challenge books in schools. The “objection form, as prescribed by State Board of Education rule, and the district school board’s process must be easy to read and understand and be easily accessible on the homepage of the school district’s website.” Any material subject for review would be pulled until that rule was complete.

Meanwhile, material that “depicts or describes sexual conduct” would be illegal in public schools.

Yarborough has been a staunchly right-of-center legislator since his stint on the Jacksonville City Council from 2007 to 2015. As Council President, he raised an objection to a photograph of a bare-breasted pregnant woman “laying in a questionable position” in the Jacksonville Museum of Contemporary Art, threatening to pull funding because of the “inappropriate, pornographic display.”

As the Florida Times-Union reported, Yarborough also attempted to stop distribution of the local alt weekly at Jacksonville public libraries, writing to then-Mayor John Peyton.

“It is deplorable and incredibly tarnishing to the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Public Library system to have a publication containing vulgar expletives, explicit and graphic sexual content and details of such a stage show, readily accessible and available to children walking into a library,” Yarborough wrote. “Would you let your child read it?”

Two related bills are moving in the House. HB 1069 defines “sex” and is moving through committees. HB 1223, which is concerned with pronouns and sexual orientation and gender identity instruction, was filed yesterday.