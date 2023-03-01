March 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Big tent party: Senate, House bills shield private campgrounds from liability claims

A.G. GancarskiMarch 1, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Antisemitic message distributor faces consequences in Palm Beach County court

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Rick Scott says Democrats ‘should be worried’ if Joe Biden is 2024 nominee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.1.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

AP campground
Freshman GOP legislators carry the measures in Senate and House.

New bills from Republicans would urge people to camp at their own risk, shielding private campgrounds from liability claims.

SB 1054 and HB 1323, filed by Sen. Alexis Calatayud of Miami and Rep. Dean Black of Jacksonville, would put the kibosh on claims against KOA and other non-public facilities.

The legislation shifts the burden responsibility to campers rather than the grounds on which they recreate, offering “civil liability protection for private campground owners and specified employees of private campgrounds for injury, death, or property damage resulting from the inherent risk of camping.”

Insects, “unpredictable terrain,” tree stumps, mud, a lack of lighting, an infestation of insects, weather, and other such variants would not be considered the responsibility of the campground, given that a reasonable person would presume those risks are part of the natural world.

Unnatural risks, including other people’s pets, outsiders malingering on the campgrounds, and fireworks, likewise would not be the responsibility of the campground operator.

Similarly, the campground operator would be held harmless if a patron was injured or killed on site, unless that operator intentionally committed the act or demonstrated “willful or wanton disregard” for the safety of the victim.

The Senate bill has already been referred to committees. It is set for hearings in Judiciary, Regulated Industries, and Rules. Meanwhile, Black’s House companion was filed Wednesday.

This legislation continues something of a mini-trend of bills shielding recreation operators from liability claims in cases that stop short of gross negligence.

Central Florida Republican Rep. Susan Plasencia on Friday filed HB 1129, legislation that would memorialize the state’s position that skaters are operating at their own risk, and that skating rinks and the people who own and manage them are not to blame. That so-called “Roller Skating Rink Safety Act” contemplates a new section of Florida statute, “Roller Skating Rink Safety.”

The roller skating and campground liability limitation bills are all carried by first-term Republican legislators.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState seeks answers to proliferation of fire ant colonies after prescribed burns

nextLogan Luse enters race to succeed Randy Fine in HD 33

One comment

  • Bill

    March 1, 2023 at 7:02 pm

    What a ridiculous bill! I’ve been in campgrounds in other states where drunken and aggressive golf cart drivers were welcomed, and we had to leave in the middle of the night. Campgrounds need to be managed and maintained for safety. They collect sometimes substantial fees for doing so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories