Jane Castor scores easy re-election as Tampa Mayor

Mayor Jane Castor secured an easy victory Tuesday night in a re-election race that all but guaranteed her victory.

With mail ballots counted, Castor had an overwhelming 84% of the vote.

Castor’s name was the only one at the top of the ballot for the Mayor’s race, but a write-in candidate, Belinda Noah, qualified, so she had to wait for Election Day to declare victory. Even with her name not on the ballot, though, Noah secured nearly 16% of the mail and early vote total, a large share for a write-in candidate and reflective of the divisive politics of the down-ballot, which includes two races Castor weighed in on, endorsing challengers Janet Cruz and Blake Casper over incumbents Lynn Hurtak and Bill Carlson.

Hurtak and Carlson are part of a coalition that often votes against Castor’s priorities or in favor of items that would erode her executive authority.

Castor is doing just that from a Big Ray’s Fish Camp victory party with a small group of family and supporters.

Thanks to the candidate void, Castor’s race was markedly quiet compared to four years ago when she faced the city’s most expensive mayoral race ever against the late philanthropist David Straz. Straz spent nearly $5 million, most of it his own money, while Castor ran a $1.2 million campaign.

By comparison, this time, Castor raised just $137,000 for her official campaign and about $266,000 for her political committee, Tampa Strong.

Her path to re-election largely mimicked that of her predecessor in the Mayor’s office, Bob Buckhorn. In 2015 when he was facing re-election, he also managed to ward off any credible challengers and, like Castor, faced only write-in opposition.