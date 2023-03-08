March 7, 2023
Alan Clendenin, Sonja P. Brookins best Tampa City Council Chair Joe Citro in District 1 race
Alan Clendenin gets back on the electoral horse.

Peter Schorsch

alan clendenin 2
Clendenin is taking his rematch to the next level.

Tampa City Council member Joseph Citro’s tenure on City council will end this year, after he failed to land in the top two in Tuesday’s election in a crowded field of challengers. 

With just three precincts left to report, Citro collected just 20% of the vote, while Alan Clendenin claimed more than 40%.

The only woman in the race, Sonja P. Brookins, came in second with more than 22% of the vote. She’ll face Clendenin in a runoff April 25.

Chase Harrison, the only registered Republican in the race, finished a distant fourth with 17%.

Citro, the current City Council chair, faced a tough reelection battle, with three challengers hoping to end his tenure on the dais.

A recent poll showed trouble was on the horizon, with Brookins and Clendenin  in a statistical tie a full seven percentage points ahead of Citro.

Clendenin also more than topped the incumbent in fundraising, with nearly $95,000 raised for the race as of early March. Citro raised less than $59,000 while no other candidate hit five figures. 

Clendenin is likely feeling good about his race this time around. He ran against Citro four years ago, failing to make the runoff after coming in third behind Citro and then-candidate Walter Smith. 

Clendenin heads into the runoff with an even bigger money advantage than he had heading into Tuesday’s race. As of the most recent finance reports, Clendenin had about $32,000 still on hand while Brookins had spent her minimal fundraising to just less than $3,000.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

