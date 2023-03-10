March 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

LeAnna Cumber’s ‘kiddos’ make case for their mom in Jacksonville mayoral campaign

A.G. GancarskiMarch 10, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Vic Torres, Rita Harris propose DROP changes to address teacher shortage

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis stumps in Iowa with ‘America’s Governor’ Kim Reynolds

HeadlinesInfluence

Universal school choice legislation heading to the House floor

Cumber kiddos
Jake and Poppy go in on Daniel Davis in a new 30-second spot.

The “kiddos” are all right. That’s one takeaway from a Jacksonville mayoral candidate’s new ad.

Republican City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is letting two of the people who know her best make the case for her campaign, as early voting continues ahead of Election Day, March 21.

Jake Cumber charges opponent Daniel Davis with “saying a lot of untrue things about our mom.”

Poppy Cumber then pipes up: “But before you vote, you should know …”

Jake attests to his mother being “tough but fair” from there.

“She makes us do our homework, finish our chores and take care of our dogs,” Poppy contends.

“Our mom works hard every day,” Jake argues.

“And she will do the same for Jacksonville,” Poppy postulates.

Candidate Cumber then thanks the “kiddos,” before a female voiceover contends that as “a mom, a former teacher, a small businesswoman, LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber will provide strong, conservative leadership for Jacksonville.”

This is not the only ad on local television right now where a candidate attempts to rebut negative campaigning with a personal appeal. Davis has his own spot covering similar ground, as both candidates work toward closing arguments after spending millions of dollars of political committee money this cycle on arguably the fiercest spots in Jacksonville history.

Davis’ ads have highlighted alleged ties of Cumber’s husband to last decade’s JEA privatization push.

The Cumber kiddos made a cameo appearance at Mrs. Cumber’s qualifying for the ballot, where one local television reporter interviewed them at length.

The hope is that this ad changes the trajectory of the race, which public surveys suggest isn’t going Cumber’s way. A survey from the University of North Florida (UNF) Public Opinion Research Lab showed Deegan and Davis were the front-runners to make a likely runoff in May, with 37% and 20%, respectively, and all other candidates below 10% support.

See the Cumber family ad below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSpotlighting shift on Social Security and Medicare, DNC welcomes Ron DeSantis to Iowa

nextTanya Katzoff Bhatt adds $35K for Miami Beach Commission bid as two opponents emerge

One comment

  • MK

    March 10, 2023 at 10:42 am

    Her policies scare me, and this whole thing about being tied to JEA that she says is not important, it absolutely is. Almost guarantees that she is going to try the same foolishness if she gets elected. Davis probably will too for that matter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories