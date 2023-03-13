March 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida unemployment lower than national average for 27th month
Image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsMarch 13, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Delivering ‘tort reform’: Five questions with Alix Miller of the Florida Trucking Association

Culture WarsHeadlines

College Board isn’t all bad: Ron DeSantis cites SAT, standardized testing to diss DEI

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Steve Losner adds bipartisan support to final re-election bid for Homestead Mayor

Employment, career, job, occupation signpost
'We will continue to prioritize policies that support Florida families as they continue to face persistent inflation and national economic headwinds.'

At 2.6%, Florida’s unemployment rate was lower than the national average in January for the 27th consecutive month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

Economic data from January also shows Florida’s job growth outperformed the nation for the 22nd consecutive month.

The state’s private sector employment grew 5.3% over the year, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 3.6% national rate over the same period. Private sector employment increased by nearly 30,000 jobs over January, a 0.3-percentage-point increase.

Florida is No. 1 in net migration, tourism and new business formations because we have bucked the elites and forged our own path forward towards success,” DeSantis said. “We will continue to prioritize policies that support Florida families as they continue to face persistent inflation and national economic headwinds.”

Florida’s unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percentage point in January, from 2.7%, while the state’s labor force grew by 259,000 from one year ago, a 2.4% increase. That’s more than a full percentage point higher than national growth, which was 1.3% over the same period.

“Thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ commitment to Florida’s future, Floridians can trust in Florida’s workforce, businesses and communities for years to come,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “Florida’s unemployment rate is consistently below the national average and the private sector continues to generate jobs, creating nearly 30,000 jobs over the month in January 2023.”

The leisure and hospitality industry gained the most jobs in the state, with 1.2% growth, or 16,100 new jobs over the month. Education and health services followed with 4,900 new jobs, 0.3% growth over the month.

Financial activities also added 4,900 jobs, a 0.7% growth, while other services added 3,200 jobs, a 0.9% growth.

More than 391,000 jobs were posted online, January data shows, indicating an abundance of job opportunities in the state.

Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings, the Governor’s Office said.

The Governor’s Office also recommended that Florida job seekers perfect their resume writing and interview skills, establish career goals and pursue customized career training, services provided through state agencies at no cost.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis committee has raised almost $10M since re-election. But how can it be used?

nextRon DeSantis down by nearly 20 points to Donald Trump in Pennsylvania GOP poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories