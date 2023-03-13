March 13, 2023
Ron DeSantis committee raises almost $10M. But how can it be used?
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to the crowd as he prepares to give the State of the State address during the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles March 13, 2023

Donors are giving millions from around the country to a campaign account still meant for state candidates — but that could change.

After winning two terms, Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t run for a third straight term as Florida’s chief executive. But his political committee keeps hauling in dough, as if donors think he’s not done campaigning.

Friends of Ron DeSantis, the state political committee opened in early 2018, continues to bring in big checks. The committee reported more than $9.98 million in February alone.

That’s actually one of the biggest hauls in a single period ever reported by the committee — which is saying something. The committee raised nearly $171 million for DeSantis’ re-election campaign before his 19-percentage-point landslide win over Democrat Charlie Crist in November.

The biggest donor in February was Jeff Yaas, a Pennsylvania-based investment manager, who gave $2.5 million to the campaign. He was followed by Utah wellness product entrepreneur Gregory Cook, who donated $1.3 million.

There were several other $1 million donations, made by trusts for both Christopher and Jude Reyes of West Palm Beach, former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Ricketts, Vero Beach private equity manager John Childs and Pennsylvania resin manufacturing titan Stefan Brodie.

That showed a solid mix of major donors from both within Florida and across the nation.

The hail proved remarkable for a candidate already done with his second campaign for the highest state office in Florida.

The committee neared peak activity when it raised $11.66 million in October, the month preceding the General Election.

But the main purpose of those contributions, of course, were clear. Friends of Ron DeSantis formed to support the then-U.S. Representative’s run for statewide office. Of note, another statement of organization was filed before the November election last year also stating the money could be used to support several DeSantis-endorsed candidates for local School Board races, whose races were also settled in the 2022 General Election.

That begs the somewhat obvious question of what the committee is still raising money for. Of course, most anticipate DeSantis will announce a run for President in coming months. The committee, in its current state, can only support a run for statewide office.

State law allows coordination between candidate campaigns and state political committees with certain limits. However, federal campaign laws work quite differently and candidates cannot coordinate at all.

But in recent years, state committees have more frequently been converted into super PACs which can independently support or oppose federal campaigns for office. That could occur with the Friends account, with DeSantis losing control but still potentially benefiting from the committee’s actions.

The bottom line, the committee closed February with almost $82.44 million in cash-on-hand.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

Categories