Personnel note: Vivian Myrtetus joins Converge Public Strategies

Vivian Myrtetus, a national leader in technology and mobility public affairs, has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner.

“As Converge continues to grow our talented leadership to provide world-class public affairs services to innovative clients, I can think of no one more well-respected than Vivian,” said Jonathan Kilman, Chairman of Converge Public Strategies.

“With her energy and track record of success, especially in the mobility innovation sector, Vivian is an instant asset in Florida and across the United States for our current and future clients.”

Myrtetus brings more than two decades of public affairs and policy experience in government and the private sector. She most recently served as the Head of Partnerships and Policy for Helbiz, a global leader in micromobility services.

In that role, she led the company’s North American and Asia-Pacific expansion efforts and managed a team working with local governments and universities to develop regulations for new modes of transportation. She previously worked in policy and public affairs at shared mobility companies Lime and Spin.

“Vivian Myrtetus is a consummate professional at the cutting-edge of the new mobility space – someone who can get things done. Converge, already one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing public affairs groups in the nation when it comes to the innovation economy, will now be even more effective with Vivian on board,” said John Rossant, the founder and CEO of CoMotion, a globally recognized platform for mobility and technology companies.

Myrtetus has also held multiple senior roles in state government, including as CEO and Executive Director of Volunteer Florida during the Gov. Rick Scottadministration.

She also served as Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Children and Families, Deputy Chief of Staff to former U.S. Sen. George Lemieux, Communications Director to former Gov. Charlie Crist and the Florida Department of Education and as Deputy Communications Director for the Florida Office of Attorney General.

“While leading efforts across the United States in my in-house roles, I watched Converge Public Strategies rise to be among the most sought-after public affairs professionals in the country. Their relationships, policy depth, culture of collaboration and client service are well-known. I am excited to be a part of the firm and support its commitment to excellence,” she said.

Myrtetus was a founding member of the Florida Technology Council and was recently appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Florida Network and the Florida Commission on Human Relations. She is a South Florida native and graduated cum laude from San Francisco State University and with honors from Miami-Dade College.

Myrtetus will work from Converge Public Strategies’ Miami office, but will lead matters across the country.