March 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Delray Beach City Commissioner ousted; newcomer wins over former Commissioner
Ameican democracy voting booth

Anne GeggisMarch 14, 20232min0

Related Articles

South Florida

Broward County voters weigh in on municipal elections

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Boynton Beach City Commission race heads to runoff election; appointee wins full term

South Florida

Boca voters reject four-year terms for Mayor and City Council

Ameican polling booth
Voters also approved borrowing $120M to upgrade first-responder facilities and parks.

One incumbent Delray Beach City Commissioner was ousted from her seat, and another former City Commissioner was rejected in municipal elections Tuesday, unofficial results show.

Voters also approved borrowing $120 million for city facilities improvement.

With 6,773 voters casting ballots in the at large election and all  precincts reporting, unofficial results show incumbent Commissioner Juli Casale was upset by Rob Long to represent Seat 2 on the City Commission. Casale earned 47% of the vote to Long’s 53%.

For Seat 4’s race, Angela Burns, won 51% of the vote to Angie Gray’s 47%. Gray had served on the Commission from 2009 to 2014.

The election promises to upset a 3-2 split on the Commission that’s defined many city votes, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

On the bonds, unofficial results show nearly 61% of Delray Beach voters approved borrowing $100 million for renovations at the Delray Beach police station on West Atlantic Avenue, in addition to a number of fire stations. The police station would be a rebuild of Delray’s 36-year-old police station, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Also, nearly 63% of voters approved a $20 million bond to upgrade the Catherine Strong Park at 1500 SW 6th Street.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBoynton Beach City Commission race heads to runoff election; appointee wins full term

nextBroward County voters weigh in on municipal elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories