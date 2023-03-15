March 14, 2023
Boynton Beach City Commission race heads to runoff election; appointee wins full term
People voting early at the Ocean County Library in Brick, NJ on Oct. 29, 2022. [Daniella Heminghaus]

Anne Geggis

An incumbent and an appointed Commissioner were among those considered.

Boynton Beach weighed a crowded field in two City Commission elections and Tuesday results show one incumbent faces a runoff and voters opted to keep an appointed Commissioner in her seat.

In District 2, unofficial results from all reporting precincts show Commissioner Woodrow Hay won fewer votes than Mack McCray, with a 42%-36% split. With no one reaching the 50% threshold, the two will head to a runoff election.

McCray has served in this same Commission seat, first winning election in 2001.

Joe Josemond garnered 18% of the vote and Bernard Wright won 3%.

For District 4, unofficial results from 10 of the district’s 10 precincts show City Commissioner appointee Aimee Kelley won a full term, besting Danny Ferrell and Tom Ramiccio. Kelley won 64% of the vote to the 26% Ramiccio drew. Ferrell received 9% of the votes.

Kelley had been appointed to fill the unexpired term of  Commissioner Ty Persenga, after he was elected Mayor.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

