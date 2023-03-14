Boca voters reject four-year terms for Mayor and City Council

With all but one precinct reporting, Boca Raton voters rejected bringing office terms for their elected city positions more in line with what most other cities have.

With nearly 4,000 voters weighing in, 59% rejected the idea that the terms of the Mayor and City Council members should be four years, so they will remain three-year terms.

There were no races for voters to decide.

Mayor Scott Singer was unopposed for his final term. An open seat drew just one candidate: real estate lawyer Marc Wigder will fill the seat term-limited Council member Andrea O’Rourke is vacating. And Fran Nachlas is the only candidate who filed for the seat Andy Thomson left to run unsuccessfully for the Legislature.

If voters had approved, the change would have taken effect immediately. Current City Council members terms will end March 2026.