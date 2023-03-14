March 14, 2023
Boca voters reject four-year terms for Mayor and City Council
Anne Geggis
March 14, 2023

The measure aimed to bring the city elections more in line with other surrounding cities.

With all but one precinct reporting, Boca Raton voters rejected bringing office terms for their elected city positions more in line with what most other cities have.

With nearly 4,000 voters weighing in, 59% rejected the idea that the terms of the Mayor and City Council members should be four years, so they will remain three-year terms.

There were no races for voters to decide.

Mayor Scott Singer was unopposed for his final term. An open seat drew just one candidate: real estate lawyer Marc Wigder will fill the seat term-limited Council member Andrea O’Rourke is vacating. And Fran Nachlas is the only candidate who filed for the seat Andy Thomson left to run unsuccessfully for the Legislature.

If voters had approved, the change would have taken effect immediately. Current City Council members terms will end March 2026.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

