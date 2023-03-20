March 20, 2023
Gov. DeSantis fills two judicial vacancies in Lake, Santa Rosa counties
Ron DeSantis has the Sunshine State on the right track, say a majority of Florida voters.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 20, 20234min1

Ron DeSantis
One donated to DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing two judges to fill vacancies — one created by a retirement, the other by legislation — in Central Florida and the Panhandle.

The Governor named Assistant State Attorney Chad Monty and lawyer Steven Warrick, respectively, to benches in the 5th Judicial Circuit in Lake County and 1st Judicial Circuit in Santa Rosa County.

Monty, a law school graduate of Stetson University, has served as an Assistant State Attorney in Lake County since 2012. Prior to that, he ran the Law Office of Chad J. Monty.

He is filling a vacancy created through HB 7027, which lawmakers passed in March 2022. The measure moved circuits that cover Duval and Nassau counties from the 1st District Court of Appeal to the 5th District Court of Appeal and created a sixth appeals court stretching from Orange County in Central Florida to Southwest Florida covering Lee and Collier counties.

Monty will rule as a Judge on the Lake County Court, one of five county courts in Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit.

In January, he was elected Chair of the Lake County Public Safety Coordinating Council.

Warrick, a Gulf Breeze resident, will serve on the 1st Judicial Circuit Court proper. He received his law degree from Nova Southeastern University and since 2008 has worked as a lawyer and partner at Brook Warrick & Associates P.A. in Milton, where he specializes in criminal defense, family and probate law.

Before joining the firm, Warrick was an Assistant Public Defender in the First Circuit.

Division of Elections records show he donated $150 to DeSantis’ re-election campaign in October.

Warrick is replacing former Judge Mary Polson, who retired Nov. 21 after a decade on the bench.

In a June 2022 letter informing DeSantis of her plan to leave the position, Polson asked him to “be helpful in appointing (her) successor.”

Warrick was among six applicants a judicial nominating commission Circuit recommended for the job in January following interviews at the Escambia County Courthouse earlier that month.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

One comment

  • Rob Desantos

    March 20, 2023 at 1:04 pm

    As usual, it’s pay-to-play in the Desantos swamp! Cha-ching!

    Reply

