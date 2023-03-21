March 21, 2023
Poll suggests Florida doesn’t want insurance companies protected from lawsuits

Jacob OglesMarch 21, 20234min1

courts 04.08
Accountable Florida published polling showing consumers favor existing damage and fee structures.

A new advocacy group is releasinh polling that suggests Floridians don’t want more protections for the insurance industry.

Accountable Florida published survey results from Metropolitan Research that show most Floridians opposed to legislation billed as tort reform.

“While insurance companies want to limit medical payments, blame motorcyclists for injuries caused by others when they are following the law and exercising their right to ride free in Florida, and deny health care coverage outright, Florida voters have spoken, and they want lawmakers to say no to HB 837/SB 236,” reads a press release from the group.

The poll tested public opinion on a number of liability issues, with respondents consistently siding with protections for consumers instead of carriers.

About 58% of voters said if a motorcyclist rides without a helmet — which is legal under Florida law for those older than 21 — and is struck by another driver, insurers should not be allowed to deny coverage. Only 32% said they do think insurance companies should be able to deny coverage.

Moreover, 77% of respondents said if a pregnant mother is hurt or killed in an accident, she or survivors should be able to recover damages for the unborn child. Only 11% said damages should not be available.

About 89% of those surveyed think insurance companies should remain responsible for all court costs if it’s determined the carriers wrongly denied coverage. Only 5% of voters wanted to eliminate one-way attorneys fees, a key part of proposals being heard now in the House and Senate.

As for a controversial proposal to eliminate a responsibility for apartment complexes to take appropriate measures to protect properties, 85% of respondents say landlords should be financially responsible for injuries or deaths resulting from lack of security, while just 8% disagreed.

Pollsters also asked what juries should be able to see when calculating damages in lawsuits. About 32% said there should be access to victim’s medical bills and 20% supported providing evidence of the prevailing cost in the area. About 26% said a combination of both of those things should be available.

Only 9% of those polled said jurors should only hear the Medicaid-approved reimbursement rates for medical costs, the method initially included in legislation filed.

The line of questions and the information on Accountable Florida suggest an agenda closely aligned with that of trial lawyers and the Florida Justice Association.

A domain for Accountable Florida was registered in December and the website bears a 2023 copyright, showing fairly new messaging for the group. A Twitter account for the group was started this month.

There’s no recently active political committee by that name, though an electioneering organization named Accountable Florida operated from 2012 to 2015. That was chaired by Ave Maria lawyer Robert Klucik.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Dr. Franklin Waters

    March 21, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    This law is just more proof of what i’ve been saying for a long time.

    There are only two kinds of Republicans:
    A) Billionaires
    B) Rubes

    Reply

