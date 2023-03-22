March 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Casey DeSantis pushes ‘resiliency’ makeover for mental health in schools
Florida's top politician for 2022: Casey DeSantis.

Gray RohrerMarch 22, 20233min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Matt Gaetz rips ‘uncouth’ Ron DeSantis for ‘jab’ at Donald Trump

HeadlinesOrlando

Family sues SeaWorld, others after warehouse storing fireworks catches fire, killing four

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Testing ‘Rust Belt’ bona fides, Ron DeSantis plans Ohio trip

FM9PAZJXIAMLbow
'It’s not about being a victim relegated to a set of circumstances you cannot overcome.'

Florida could soon adopt new standards for mental health services in K-12 schools, focusing on “resiliency” and allowing parents to become coaches and mentors in classrooms.

First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled the push for the change during an event at Florida State University ahead of a meeting of the State Board of Education, which is expected to approve the new standards.

The move is an effort to “reframe and rethink the way we’re approaching mental health,” DeSantis said. “It’s not about being a victim relegated to a set of circumstances you cannot overcome.”

DeSantis said the push will come with $21 million to provide teachers with a curriculum to teach students the values of hard work, perseverance, dedication, problem-solving, critical thinking, grit, self-management, mentorship, citizenship, honesty and volunteerism.

Parents of students at a school will also be able to sign up for training in the resiliency effort, which will allow mental health counselors in schools to focus on the more “acute” cases, DeSantis said.

“What a brilliant idea to bring moms and dads into school and give them this training,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz.

Jack Brewer, a former NFL player who runs a mentorship program for at-risk youth, said the change will address the “root problem” of having 2.5 million children in Florida living in one-parent households.

“They don’t have that manly influence in their lives,” Brewer said. “They have been softened up; we have enough of the soft approach to raising our kids.”

Diaz said that, upon approval by the board later on Wednesday, his Department of Education should be able to have the program in place for the 2023-24 school year.

“The execution of this plan really comes down to those that are training those that are going to implement it,” Diaz said. “We really have no time to waste on this. It’s the lives of the future of our children that are at stake on this.”

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFamily sues SeaWorld, others after warehouse storing fireworks catches fire, killing four

nextMatt Gaetz rips 'uncouth' Ron DeSantis for 'jab' at Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories