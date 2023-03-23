March 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donna Deegan talks ‘unity’ in her first spot of the General Election for Jacksonville Mayor

A.G. GancarskiMarch 23, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump lawyer ordered to turn over Mar-a-Lago case documents

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

GOP operative who advised Glenn Youngkin moves to pro-Ron DeSantis PAC

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump savages Florida crime, education woes in latest attack on Ron DeSantis

Deegan Unity
The Democrat is beginning the second phase of the campaign with a positive spot.

Jacksonville mayoral candidate Donna Deegan isn’t slowing down after her first-place finish in the First Election.

The Democratic candidate, who took nearly 40% of the vote Tuesday, is rolling out a new ad encompassing a central theme of her campaign: “Unity.”

“I love this city with all my heart. And I want it to work for all of us. I’ve been to every neighborhood, listening. You’re tired of broken promises and ugly politics,” Deegan asserts in the spot.

The former newscaster moves on to outline some of her policy priorities.

“You want change. Better streets and sidewalks. Safe and healthy neighborhoods. An inclusive economy,” the narration continues. “I’m Donna Deegan. I’ll work to bring Jacksonville together, and get things done.”

The aspirational message of the ad is counterpointed with introductory images of Deegan greeting supporters, reminding viewers of the grassroots support she enjoyed in the First Election, a function of her decades on Jacksonville television, as the head of the DONNA Foundation, and as a native of the city with a deep family history.

The quick shots of the people in the ad’s first nine seconds likewise represent a cross-section of Jacksonville, a multiethnic and multigenerational tableau, which gives way to a shot of Deegan delivering the message, then quickly cuts to images of the “change” the narration promises, before offering more interactions between Deegan and her supporters.

Deegan has messaged around the “change for good” theme, setting up a deliberate contrast to her Republican opponent in the runoff, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis.

Deegan finished in a strong first place with 39% of the vote, though not with the majority support needed to win outright. Deegan carried the early vote, vote by mail, and Election Day turnout, despite Republicans dominating Tuesday turnout. The other Democrat running, former Sen. Audrey Gibson, secured 9% of the vote.

Davis had 25% of the vote, far behind Deegan but good enough to set up the second election in eight weeks. The other Republicans in the field, City Council members LeAnna Cumber and Al Ferraro, combined for 25% support.

The General Election is May 16, but clearly the messaging has already begun. See the new Deegan spot below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.23.23

nextFlorida Senate beats back eleventh-hour effort to change sweeping tort bill

One comment

  • Phil Morton

    March 23, 2023 at 5:23 am

    After months of watching Republicans ear each other down it’s great to see Democrats with a positive message going forward.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories