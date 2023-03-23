March 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sydney Gruters to lead New College Foundation
Sydney and Joe Gruters with family.

Jacob OglesMarch 23, 20234min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘What a joke’: Ron DeSantis mocks NAACP Florida travel advisory

HeadlinesInfluence

Revamp of compensation for people wrongfully imprisoned heads to Senate floor

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Statewide prosecutor secures conviction in Tampa illegal voting case

Gruters-Family-1
She most recently worked for U.S. Rep. Greg Steube — and knows her state Senator well.

Sydney Gruters will lead the New College Foundation as Executive Director. She joins the institution as the Sarasota university undergoes significant change under new President Richard Corcoran.

“I’m thrilled to be working for such a prestigious institution under the leadership of President Corcoran,” Gruters said. “The opportunity to continue to serve the community I love was simply too good to pass up. I look forward to ensuring that New College of Florida will have the tools and resources necessary to thrive in the months and years ahead.”

She most recently worked for U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, and previously worked for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican.

Her political connections reach further, most notably through her marriage to state Sen. Joe Gruters. The Sarasota Republican served the last four years as Republican Party of Florida Chair, and chose not to seek another term this year.

Sen. Gruters recently praised Corcoran’s hire and expressed confidence he would be especially successful at raising private capital for the public university. Now, Sydney Gruters will play a key role in that mission.

“I think it’s a lifeline,” Sen. Gruters said. “He makes things happen. He is so perfectly suited for a liberal arts college like New College. He’s the best hire they could have made in the entire country.”

The recent hire of Corcoran, which followed the appointment of seven new members of the school’s board of trustees, has generated significant controversy within the community. That has presented new financial challenges for the foundation as well. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune recently reported that more than a dozen donors recently pulled a collective $29 million in commitments.

The foundation and school administration in recent weeks also had disagreements about the level of autonomy for the philanthropic arm. Bill Galvano, former Florida Senate President and recently hired General Counsel for New College, said the foundation’s role must be to empower the priorities laid out by the college’s leadership.

Those around Sydney Gruters expressed confidence she would lead the foundation to success.

“Having worked with her for over 15 years, I can attest that there is not a more talented and respected ambassador for the region than Sydney Gruters,” said Max Goodman, a Sarasota-based political consultant.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStatewide prosecutor secures conviction in Tampa illegal voting case

nextRevamp of compensation for people wrongfully imprisoned heads to Senate floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories