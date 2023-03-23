March 23, 2023
Casey DeSantis: Florida is first state in nation to collect cancer recurrence data
Casey DeSantis will be cancer-free this year, the Governor vows.

Peter Schorsch

FLAPOL010719CH008
'This will be a resource to help identify new avenues resulting in better care and treatment.'

Florida will be the first state in the nation to collect cancer recurrence data, First Lady Casey DeSantis, herself a cancer survivor, announced.

The effort is the Cancer Connect Collaborative’s first action to remove access barriers to cancer data to promote easy and timely research. 

Cancer survivors in remission can experience recurrences of the same or different cancer. Currently, there is no collective, population-level data system in the U.S. to monitor or track such recurrences. 

“Through this mission, Florida will be the first state in the country to collect cancer recurrence data on a statewide scale,” the First Lady said.By having this data reported to the State, this will be a resource to help identify new avenues resulting in better care and treatment standards to help all individuals battling the fight against cancer, regardless of where they are receiving care.”

Data collection has historically focused on mortality and survival data, but researchers now recognize that it is also essential to track recurrence to better understand and adapt to the illness, improve cancer care and inform treatment decisions. 

“Fortunately, cancer care has improved and reduced mortality — but the collection of data has not followed this progress,” State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo said. “Through the existing structure of the Florida Cancer Data System, the Florida Department of Health will be working directly with facilities to support data collection, improvement, and analysis alongside the evolution of cancer care.”

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) and the Department of Health have reached out to all statutorily required reporting facilities to receive patient outcome data from hospitals statewide on remission, disease progression and recurrence. 

“To enhance cancer research and care in Florida we must look at existing data and determine where funding will be best spent on research,” AHCA Secretary Jason Weida said.

“The Agency will work with Florida’s cancer centers to ensure that they are collecting and sharing recurrence data to enhance research. With this step, Florida is leading the nation in cancer research through our partnerships across state government, academia, health care facilities, practitioners, and insurers.”

DeSantis spearheaded the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative to break down long-standing silos between researchers, cancer facilities and medical providers to improve cancer research and treatment. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

