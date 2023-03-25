Lincoln Project ad exploits Ron DeSantis’ 9/11 fumble

Where was Ron DeSantis on 9/11?

A new spot from the Lincoln Project contends that you wouldn’t have a good answer based on the Governor’s fumbling response in a recent friendly longform interview with Piers Morgan.

DeSantis was beginning his year teaching at the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia when the terrorist attacks that changed America permanently were orchestrated. But those who listened to the Morgan broadcast would have had no clue that he was shaping some of Georgia’s brightest minds on that dark day.

“I think I’d just graduated college and I didn’t have a care in the world and all of a sudden, Boom. You know, it happened,” DeSantis said.

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson offered explanatory excoriation of the Governor’s gaffe as being of a piece with recent missteps as he continues to move toward a run for the Republican Presidential nomination.

“Every American knows where they were on 9/11, and though he refuses to say it, we know Ron DeSantis was teaching at the elite Darlington school in Georgia on that day. Why he refused to answer has left America questioning his honesty,” Wilson said.

“The Piers Morgan interview was the cherry on top of one of the worst rollouts of a Presidential candidate in decades. In a week where his main rival is terrified he’s about to be arrested, DeSantis actually managed to come out worse. Flip flops, bad policy, and a terrible interview that reached Mudd-Kennedy proportions gave American and his increasingly nervous donors a view of a candidate who is unready, unsteady, and evasive. Ron should stick to fighting with cartoon mice, because he’s not ready for a banking crisis or a war in Europe,” Wilson added.

The ad will, per the Lincoln Project, “run on TV in West Palm Beach on FOX News, in Tallahassee on FOX News and MSNBC, and in Rome, GA on FOX News and MSNBC. It will also run geofenced in Tallahassee and the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.”

See the ad below.