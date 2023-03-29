Senate Democrats hammer Ron DeSantis over Ukraine position

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on Ukraine is fundraising fodder for at least one Senate Democrat.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona solicited support with an email entitled “DeSantis is wrong,” which dogged the Governor for his framing of the Russian invasion as a simple “territorial dispute.”

“Ron DeSantis is wrong about our support for Ukraine. This conflict is not — as DeSantis has said — a ‘territorial dispute,’ that we should abandon Ukraine in,” Kelly contended. “(Vladimir) Putin illegally invaded a democratic nation. He’s a war criminal, targeting women and children.”

The Arizona Democrat added that “supporting Ukraine is not just morally and ethically right — it’s also vital to our national security. If Putin goes on to attack another country, it could further threaten our economy and even lead to Americans being put in harm’s way.”

“We don’t want that to happen. As long as I’m in the Senate, I’m going to do what I can to make sure Ukraine defeats Russia, and stops Putin in his tracks. We’ve got to make it clear to my colleagues in Congress, and to people like DeSantis and (Donald) Trump, that the American people still stand behind Ukraine. So, I’m asking you to add your voice,” Kelly said, urging supporters to sign a petition backing American support for Ukraine.

DeSantis originally deemed the war a “territorial dispute” and not one of America’s “vital national interests” in a statement provided to Tucker Carlson.

He has attempted to qualify that statement since.

“Well, I think it’s been mischaracterized. Obviously, Russia invaded (last year) — that was wrong. They invaded Crimea and took that in 2014 — that was wrong.” DeSantis told Piers Morgan.

In yet another friendly interview, Ron DeSantis attempted to clarify to Eric Bolling of Newsmax what his position actually is on the conflict, blaming critics for misunderstanding.

“I never changed anything,” DeSantis said.

He went on to add that the proxy war in Ukraine was “essentially a stalemate,” depleting “our current weapons stockpiles here in the United States.”

“I think some of those folks are not really supporting a stronger America, they’re weakening us here at home,” the Governor postulated.

Despite the DeSantis do-overs, Democrats see him as vulnerable on this issue. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argued an “increasingly vocal minority within the Hard Right is more comfortable excusing Putin rather than condemning him.”

“GOP Gov. DeSantis even referred to the Ukraine war as a ‘territorial dispute’ This isn’t hard: Putin is a threat to American national security and democracy,” Schumer contended.