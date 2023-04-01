April 1, 2023
Another South Florida voter fraud case thrown out in Broward County
Stock image via Adobe.

April 1, 2023

Crumpled paper in the trash can
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office of Election Crimes and Security isn’t gathering the best track record.

A Broward County judge on Friday dismissed a case against another one of 20 people arrested last year as part of a sweeping effort to root out election fraud by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security.

Judge Gary Farmer threw out the case against Eugene Suggs saying the Office does not have jurisdiction to prosecute, according to the man’s attorney, Lawrence Wolk, which the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. 

Suggs was one of many individuals across the state of Florida arrested last year for voting illegally after thinking their rights were restored due to Amendment 4. But the individuals were convicted of murder or sex-related offenses — murder in Suggs’ case — which bars them from having their rights restored under the voter-approved initiative. 

Farmer, and three other judges who have cast rulings, have rejected claims by the state that they have jurisdiction to prosecute the crimes because the voters’ registrations and ballots were sent to Tallahassee, causing the offenses to occur in multiple counties and thus giving them prosecutorial jurisdiction, according to the Sun Sentinel. 

Cases against Terry Hubbard, Ronald Lee Miller and Robert Lee Wood have also been dismissed on the same jurisdiction hang-up.

Suggs’ attorney, Wolk, told the Sun Sentinel Farmer found Suggs had “no intention” to violate the law, or that any county other than Broward was involved in the alleged crime. 

Staff Reports

2 comments

  • Billy the Bamboozler

    April 1, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Biggest election thief in US history resides at Mar-a-Lago.. filed frivolous litigation to overturn a free and fair election… incited a deadly riot using lies. Of course because he’s a rich Republican…Ron DeSanctimonious doesn’t send his phoney election gestapo after him. Instead states his intention to harbor a fugitive from justice… while the guy insults him? What nonsense is this?

    Reply

  • Larry Smith

    April 1, 2023 at 9:27 am

    100 percent agree sir.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

