Donald Trump to give remarks from Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump will hold a short press conference this afternoon in Mar-a-Lago. The former President will hold the event in Florida, days ahead of his expected surrender to New York authorities following an indictment.
Trump will deliver his remarks in Palm Beach at 8:15 p.m.
He is expected to address a New York grand jury indictment, reportedly on more than 30 charges related to business fraud. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has pursued an investigation stemming from accusations Trump paid porn actress Stormy Daniels hush money to conceal a sexual affair after his marriage to Melania Trump.
The indictment would mark the first time in history a former President has been criminally prosecuted. The events unfold after Trump already announced a third campaign for President.
From a political perspective, the news rallied Trump supporters. Trump’s campaign say he raised more than $4 million within 24 hours of news of the indictment.
Polls also show Trump growing his lead on Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential head-to-head for the 2024 Republican nomination.
And notably, DeSantis has adjusted his own stance. When Trump first suggested he faced arrest, DeSantis defended him legally but said he would stay out of the matter and reminded voters of the “hush money” allegations.
After news of the indictment, DeSantis said Florida would refuse to assist in any extradition and called the prosecution a “weaponization of the legal system.”
Of course, Trump attorneys have suggested there will be no extradition and that Trump plans to fly to New York to surrender to authorities.
The former President has maintained his innocence, including denying an affair with Daniels.
“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me against this assault on our Nation,” he wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.
“Our once beautiful USA is now a Nation in Decline. Radical Left Thugs & Insurrectionists have taken over our Country, & are rapidly destroying it. They are using the levers of Law Enforcement, and have completely Weaponized the FBI & DOJ to Interfere with, Rigg, and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS. We are now living in a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY, but we will Come Back & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
3 comments
TJC
April 2, 2023 at 11:26 am
Perhaps Donald will give one of his patented “It’s not me they’re after, it’s you they’re after, and I’m the only one standing in their way” speeches. That would be good fun–it always works with his followers.
But it is Donald they’re after. And he knows it. All criminals know.
Strip Mall Squatter Bill McSewer
April 2, 2023 at 12:47 pm
He will claim it’s all BS but he knows it wasn’t legal. “I just need you to find more votes than we have” is where he will run into the biggest problems. That and the violent riot. He’s the one who put himself in the spotlight. Just remember that.
gloriajame
April 2, 2023 at 1:20 pm
