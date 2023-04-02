Donald Trump to give remarks from Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump will hold a short press conference this afternoon in Mar-a-Lago. The former President will hold the event in Florida, days ahead of his expected surrender to New York authorities following an indictment.

Trump will deliver his remarks in Palm Beach at 8:15 p.m.

He is expected to address a New York grand jury indictment, reportedly on more than 30 charges related to business fraud. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has pursued an investigation stemming from accusations Trump paid porn actress Stormy Daniels hush money to conceal a sexual affair after his marriage to Melania Trump.

The indictment would mark the first time in history a former President has been criminally prosecuted. The events unfold after Trump already announced a third campaign for President.

From a political perspective, the news rallied Trump supporters. Trump’s campaign say he raised more than $4 million within 24 hours of news of the indictment.

Polls also show Trump growing his lead on Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential head-to-head for the 2024 Republican nomination.

And notably, DeSantis has adjusted his own stance. When Trump first suggested he faced arrest, DeSantis defended him legally but said he would stay out of the matter and reminded voters of the “hush money” allegations.

After news of the indictment, DeSantis said Florida would refuse to assist in any extradition and called the prosecution a “weaponization of the legal system.”

Of course, Trump attorneys have suggested there will be no extradition and that Trump plans to fly to New York to surrender to authorities.

The former President has maintained his innocence, including denying an affair with Daniels.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me against this assault on our Nation,” he wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.

“Our once beautiful USA is now a Nation in Decline. Radical Left Thugs & Insurrectionists have taken over our Country, & are rapidly destroying it. They are using the levers of Law Enforcement, and have completely Weaponized the FBI & DOJ to Interfere with, Rigg, and Steal our once SACRED ELECTIONS. We are now living in a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY, but we will Come Back & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”