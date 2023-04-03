Susie Wiles memo brags about Donald Trump’s ‘largest ever lead over Ron DeSantis’

Sometimes revenge is a dish best served cold. Other times, it’s best served via a stinging memorandum.

Susie Wiles, reprising her role as one of Donald Trump’s top strategists, this time for his 2024 campaign, chose the second option in a memo released over the weekend to “supporters and America First Conservatives.”

Wiles, who was unceremoniously booted from the orbit of Ron DeSantis after helping guide him to a come-from-behind win in November 2018, exacts some retribution in a memo co-authored with Chris LaCivita. Wiles and LaCivita take a victory lap over Trump’s recent surge in polls at the expense of the Florida Governor, who is mulling a campaign for the White House.

“An avalanche of recent polling shows President Trump surging to his largest-ever lead over Ron DeSantis. A Yahoo News/YouGov survey released Saturday finds President Trump commands a 26-point lead over DeSantis — 57% to 31% — a net swing of 30 points towards Trump since February,” the memo reads.

Indeed, the poll showed an even more commanding lead in a crowded field: Trump at 52%, 31 points ahead of the Governor, with no other candidate over 5%.

“A Fox News poll released Wednesday indicates a majority of Republican primary voters support President Trump over DeSantis — 54% to 24% — doubling his lead, from 15 to 30 points, since February,” the Sunday memo continued.

From there, a third poll commissioned by the Trump campaign is spotlighted.

“A survey by pollster John McLaughlin released Saturday found President Trump leads DeSantis by 33 percent — 63% to 30% — more than tripling the margin between him and DeSantis since January. The survey also found President Trump leading Joe Biden 47 percent to 43 percent.”

The memo also suggests Team Trump has no intentions on resting on these laurels: “We are a small, disciplined team that runs every play like we are 10 points behind.”

Additionally, Wiles and LaCivita note their candidate was a better draw than DeSantis, citing the Hawkeye State as an example: “President Trump answered questions from the audience of 3,500 Iowans representing 77 counties — ten times the crowd of his nearest challenger.”

While it is still early in the 2024 race, Wiles and Team Trump clearly felt comfortable projecting early momentum, while making the argument that DeSantis is struggling by comparison.