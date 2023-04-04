April 4, 2023
Poll: Joe Biden’s approval rating underwater in Florida, 35% to 60%
Joe Biden ties his student debt relief program to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A.G. Gancarski

A new Mason-Dixon survey shows the President's popularity in free fall.

New polling shows President Joe Biden in deep trouble in the Sunshine State.

Mason-Dixon Poll in the field from March 27 through March 30 finds Biden 25 points underwater statewide. The Democrat ekes out just 35% approval against 60% disapproval, an overall decline of 5 points in the past year.

Biden is in negative territory in all five regions of the state.

The President’s worst region was Southwest Florida, where he musters a meager 25% approval against 68% disapproval, good for a -43 approval rating.

However, Southwest Florida is not an outlier, as North Florida is close behind. Biden tracks at 68% disapproval there also, but his approval number was marginally higher, at 29%.

Central Florida proved scarcely more hospitable to the Delaware Democrat, with 65% of that region’s residents regarding the President unfavorably, against 31% approval.

Biden is also an overall loser in Tampa Bay, with just 35% of that region’s residents approving of the President, against 59% disapproval.

Even Southeast Florida, which historically has been the most reliable in terms of Democratic performance, has turned on Biden. While 46% of that region’s registered voters approve of the President, 48% see him unfavorably.

Female voters are somewhat more likely than men to approve of Biden, though he was underwater with both genders. While 41% of women approved of the President, 53% indicated disapproval. Meanwhile, just 29% of men said they approved of him, with a whopping 68% saying the opposite.

Biden could point to good numbers with Black voters, of whom 78% approved of Biden against 16% disapproval. Hispanic and White voters were a different story, however.

Just 39% of Hispanics approved of Biden, against 56% disapproval. Meanwhile, just 26% of White voters regarded the President favorably, with 68% of that demographic sour on the incumbent.

Democrats still say they regard the President well, with 76% favorability against just 15% disapproval. However, independent voters reject Biden by a more than 2-to-1 margin, with 29% approving and 62% disapproving.

Among Republicans, meanwhile, Biden couldn’t do worse. Just 2% of GOP registrants approve of the President, with 98% disapproval. Given the poll’s +/- 4-percentage-point margin of error, the numbers suggest a complete Republican repudiation of the man in the White House.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

