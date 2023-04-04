Poll: Joe Biden’s approval rating underwater in Florida, 35% to 60%

New polling shows President Joe Biden in deep trouble in the Sunshine State.

A Mason-Dixon Poll in the field from March 27 through March 30 finds Biden 25 points underwater statewide. The Democrat ekes out just 35% approval against 60% disapproval, an overall decline of 5 points in the past year.

Biden is in negative territory in all five regions of the state.

The President’s worst region was Southwest Florida, where he musters a meager 25% approval against 68% disapproval, good for a -43 approval rating.

However, Southwest Florida is not an outlier, as North Florida is close behind. Biden tracks at 68% disapproval there also, but his approval number was marginally higher, at 29%.

Central Florida proved scarcely more hospitable to the Delaware Democrat, with 65% of that region’s residents regarding the President unfavorably, against 31% approval.

Biden is also an overall loser in Tampa Bay, with just 35% of that region’s residents approving of the President, against 59% disapproval.

Even Southeast Florida, which historically has been the most reliable in terms of Democratic performance, has turned on Biden. While 46% of that region’s registered voters approve of the President, 48% see him unfavorably.

Female voters are somewhat more likely than men to approve of Biden, though he was underwater with both genders. While 41% of women approved of the President, 53% indicated disapproval. Meanwhile, just 29% of men said they approved of him, with a whopping 68% saying the opposite.

Biden could point to good numbers with Black voters, of whom 78% approved of Biden against 16% disapproval. Hispanic and White voters were a different story, however.

Just 39% of Hispanics approved of Biden, against 56% disapproval. Meanwhile, just 26% of White voters regarded the President favorably, with 68% of that demographic sour on the incumbent.

Democrats still say they regard the President well, with 76% favorability against just 15% disapproval. However, independent voters reject Biden by a more than 2-to-1 margin, with 29% approving and 62% disapproving.

Among Republicans, meanwhile, Biden couldn’t do worse. Just 2% of GOP registrants approve of the President, with 98% disapproval. Given the poll’s +/- 4-percentage-point margin of error, the numbers suggest a complete Republican repudiation of the man in the White House.