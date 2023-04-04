April 4, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis remains resoundingly popular in Florida

A.G. Gancarski
April 4, 2023

Desantis announcement
In four of five geographical regions of the state, the Governor was above water.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking a lot of partisan criticism, but it hasn’t hurt his popularity in the Sunshine State.

That’s one takeaway from a new Mason-Dixon survey that shows nearly three out of every five Floridians still approve of the Governor.

A full 59% of the 625 registered voters surveyed back DeSantis against just 35% disapproval. DeSantis is up 4 points since a poll was conducted just before the 2022 election, but lags behind his 62% approval level in March 2019.

In four of five geographical regions of the state, the Governor was above water in terms of popularity.

The Governor’s best region was Southwest Florida, a part of the state he spent a lot of time in as it recovered from the fearsome Hurricane Ian. While 27% of registered voters disapprove of DeSantis, 71% approve of him.

He did almost as well among North Florida voters, meanwhile, with 67% of that contingent backing the Governor, and just 31% disapproving.

DeSantis was +25 in Central Florida, with 62% approval against 37% disapproval.

While the Tampa Bay region is traditionally considered to be swingy, this survey suggests that it too is DeSantis country, with 57% of area residents approving of DeSantis, against just 41% disapproval.

Southeast Florida was the only region of the state where he was marginally underwater. The Governor had 48% approval against 49% disapproval.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points.

Gender and age gaps were pronounced in this poll. Whereas 65% of men approved of DeSantis, just 53% of women felt likewise. Only 34% of men disapproved of the Governor, with 44% of women feeling the same.

Among voters over 50, DeSantis enjoyed 63% approval against 35% disapproval. While 53% of voters under 50 approved of DeSantis, his disapproval was relatively high, at 44%.

The Governor is a hit with White voters, with 65% approval against 33% disapproval. With 56% approval and 41% disapproval, he was also popular among Hispanic voters.

However, Black voters are not sold on DeSantis. A full 70% of that cohort disapproves of the Governor, with just 29% regarding him favorably.

While it’s not surprising that 90% of Republicans approve of DeSantis’ performance, against just 9% disapproval, he is also strong with independents with a spread that almost tracked the overall poll itself: 59% approve of DeSantis, with 38% indicating disapproval.

Despite the partisan pitch of the Legislative Session, he retains some popularity with Democrats, as 24% of the opposition party members approved of him, while 75% did not.

The live-dial poll was in the field from March 27 through March 30.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

