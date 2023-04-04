Two win seats on Miami Springs City Council, razor-close third race heads to recount

Miami Springs is keeping an existing City Council member, welcoming a new one and will recount votes for a third seat after that race ended in a razor-close finish Tuesday.

With all four precincts reporting at 7:40 p.m., voters chose Jorge Santin for the Group 1 seat and incumbent Councilwoman Jacky Bravo for the Group 2 seat.

Santin won with 54% of the vote in a three-way race, while Bravo took 55% in a two-way contest.

A race for the Group 4 seat is too close to call, as just 18 of 1,810 votes separated former Councilman Victor Vázquez, and local restaurateur Tom Hutchings. That’s well within the 0.5-point threshold required by state law to trigger an automatic machine recount.

Vázquez held the vote advantage on Election Night.

Santin, Bravo and the ultimate winner of the Group 4 seat will each be sworn in for two-year terms April 10 alongside incumbent Mayor Maria Puente Mitchell and incumbent Group 3 Councilman Walter Fajet, who won re-election last month without opposition.

Three candidates competed to succeed term-limited Councilman Bob Best in the Group 1 seat: Santin, Orlando “Landy” Lamas and MaryJo Mejia Ramos.

Lamas secured 33% of the vote Tuesaday, while Ramos received 13%.

Santin is a real estate appraiser who for 14 years led the Miami Springs Recreational Commission, an advisory board focused on parks and recreation issues, before joining the city’s Business and Economic Task Force in 2021. He raised $21,000 and spent $19,000 while running for City Council this year.

Lamas, an architect, previously campaigned for the Florida House before switching races in March 2022 to instead run for the Miami-Dade County Commission. He was disqualified from the race in August and has since amassed nearly $23,000 for his Miami Springs Council bid.

By March 30, he spent all but $3,000 of that sum.

Ramos, meanwhile, is a retiree and longtime Miami-Dade resident who worked for 30-plus years at the University of Miami’s medical school. She raised and spent less than $1,000.

For the Group 2 seat, Bravo, a realtor in private life who successfully entered politics in 2021, successfully staved off a challenge from Jennifer Graham, a former member of the Miami Springs Historical Society.

Graham also served alongside Santin on the Business and Economic Development Task Force. She raised $3,200 and spent $2,900 on her City Council bid, while Bravo reported raising $5,600 and spending less than half that amount.

For the Group 4 seat, former Vázquez, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Miami Dade College history professor, faced restaurateur Hutchings, whose mother, Joan Hutchings, previously served on the City Council.

The two men are competing to replace Councilman George Lob, whom the City Council appointed to serve out the remainder of Vázquez’s term. Lob followed through on a promise to not seek election after the term ended.

Vázquez first won a seat on the City Council in April 2021 with 70% of the vote but left office after last year’s election in compliance with Florida’s resign-to-run law. He’s since been angling to reclaim his old government job.

Vázquez reported raising $14,500 and spending $6,500 on his campaign. Hutchings collected and expended a comparatively paltry $3,000, according to City Clerk records.

The Group 4 race was the most high-profile, considering Vázquez’s prior tenure on the City Council. Vázquez ran on a platform prioritizing business and economic development, public safety, greenspace protections, keeping taxes low and working with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration to address the county’s hotel bed tax.

Hutchings, who owns the local pizzeria, A Little Bit of Philly, said in a press note last month that his focus is on public safety, including hiring more police personnel and installing speed humps on Curtiss Parkway, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

Miami Springs voters also weighed in on five proposed amendments to the City Charter. They voted:

— No on a proposal to shorten the qualification period for City Council candidates from 60 days to 10 business days.

— Yes for an amendment to make it so that an appointed City Council member’s time in office isn’t counted toward their term limits if their length of service is less than half a term.

— Yes to lengthen the time to fill a vacancy by appointment, Special Election or both from 120 days to 180 days.

— Yes to change the charter so when the Mayor or a Council member resigns to run for another office, and the resignation is after a countywide election that the vacancy is filled by a Special Election in conjunction with the county’s Primary or General election that year.

— Yes for an amendment to the charter removing “obsolete provisions” and reflecting “non-substantive stylistic and technical changes, along with any amendments needed for conformity, implementation and consistency of Charter amendments.”