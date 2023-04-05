Senate panel approves bill protecting Confederate monuments

A second Senate Committee approved a bill that could end local efforts to move (or “re-contextualize”) Confederate monuments and other markers of war.

Sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Lee County Republican, the “Historical Monuments and Memorials Protection Act” (SB 1096) freezes in place any “plaque, statue, marker, flag, banner, cenotaph, religious symbol, painting, seal, tombstone, structure name, or display constructed and located with the intent of being permanently displayed or perpetually maintained,” honoring military or public service, “past or present,” with no exceptions contemplated.

Martin told the Senate Community Affairs committee that local governments could be sued “if they moved it outside of the exceptions of this bill.” Third parties that move monuments could also be liable, including contractors involved in the removal.

Asked about confederate monuments in Jacksonville, which some have tried for years to move, Martin confirmed that anyone in Florida or with any “historical preservation” organization would have standing for a lawsuit.

Monuments could not be removed, and plaques and signs attempting to put those constructions in historical context would only be permissible “on the monument and memorial” if Secretary of State Cord Byrd signs off. And local governments “are expressly prohibited from removing those memorials from public view.”

Public comments were both against and in favor of the bill, including from one local official.

Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins lauded the sponsor for “pushing something to protect our monuments.”

“Right now, we have a movement in this country to take down and destroy historic monuments,” Calkins said. “They started with Confederate monuments. It didn’t end there. Christopher Columbus. George Washington’s next. We need to protect our monuments. We need to protect our history.”

Committee Vice Chair Rosalind Osgood, a Democrat from Broward County, was unconvinced by that argument in favor of the bill, citing “cultural differences” in debating the bill was a Trojan horse for the “Lost Cause” of racialist confederate enthusiasm.

“This makes this a really controversial issue,” Osgood said. “People who look like me really are offended by the Confederate monuments we see because we don’t see the Confederate monuments of the people of color who also fought in the Civil War. And the whole notion of the Lost Cause, which we believe is the start of erasing our history.”

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley quickly responded, likening monument removal to an attempt to “disturb the grave” of someone from the past.

“These are the kinds of things we witnessed the Taliban do,” the Ocala Republican contended.

In close, Martin acknowledged the controversy but said the monuments “help those who are coming up behind us to learn about the direction that we’re moving as a country.”

“There’s not a monument in the country that depicts a perfect person — except maybe one in a Catholic Church somewhere. I don’t come from a religion that likes to memorialize or create idols,” Martin added, contending that no “idol” or “monument” would be of a “perfect person.”

“You can’t have this conversation at a rally where everybody’s standing around with spray paint or pitchforks, and they’re screaming and shouting,” Martin added. “But we can have that conversation here.”

The bill does allow for moving monuments “for construction, expansion, or alteration of publicly owned buildings, roads, streets, highways, or other transportation projects.” When such a movement happens, the structures must be “relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, and access within the same county or municipality in which the monument or memorial was originally located.”

Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican, carries the House companion bill (HB 1607). That bill is also moving through Committees, with two stops ahead before the House floor.