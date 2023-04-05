Senate advances bill protecting gas stoves

The “don’t tread on gas stoves” movement scored another victory after a Senate panel advanced a bill protecting open-flame appliances.

Sponsored by Tampa GOP Sen. Jay Collins, SB 1256 was seemingly filed as a direct response to a proposed — and since walked back — federal ban on natural gas-powered stoves.

Collins told members of the Senate Community Affairs Committee that his cooktop preference was “really important” to him. The first-term Senator said gas stoves are vital in the aftermath of hurricanes or other disasters that cause prolonged power outages.

Notably, Collins runs a nonprofit barbecue catering service that has provided food to Hurricane Ian victims as part of the state-funded recovery effort.

“In a state prone to hurricanes, this is something that we do need to have as an opportunity. But there are federal, local political entities who want to ban our access to natural gas and propane and the appliances that run on it,” he said.

“Here in the state of Florida, we must protect our rights to clean, efficient and reliable energy. And now we have a bill to protect Floridians who own and appreciate natural gas stoves, as well as those who want one in the future.”

The panel voted 7-0 to advance the bill to Regulated Industries, its second of three committee stops.

Though a handful of Florida municipalities have toyed with natural gas restrictions, Collins’ bill was pitched and gained traction following the proposed federal ban, which was based on health data showing gas appliances contribute to indoor air pollution and may be linked to health conditions, such as childhood asthma.

The assertion has been rebutted by several interests, and data does show that with proper ventilation, there is little to no health risk. Still, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans seized on the potential ban, accusing the feds of pushing a nefarious agenda rather than a well-meaning but potentially misinformed one.

The bill’s advance was met with praise by Florida Natural Gas Association Executive Director Dale Calhoun, who said it was “vital for protecting hundreds of thousands of Floridians.”

“Natural gas is clean, affordable and reliable. That’s why many Floridians depend on natural gas to power their household or power their business’ appliances. The more than 700,000 homes and 70,000 businesses statewide that depend on natural gas to cook food for their families or make a living will receive much-needed protection from this legislation. Thank you to Senator Collins for standing up for Floridians’ right to choose the clean energy that’s right for them,” he said in a news release.

FNGA noted that natural gas generates $3.53 billion in economic impact and creates 44,000 new jobs for Florida workers per year.

A companion bill to Collins’ bill, HB 1281 by Rep. James Buchanan, is awaiting a hearing in the House Committee on Commerce, its final stop before it reaches the House floor.