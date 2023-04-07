April 7, 2023
Disney World launches new coaster, pass sales in a big week for theme park fans
Tron Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom. Source: Disney

Gabrielle RussonApril 7, 2023

LT345637374858583.jpg
Within a week, Disney World debuted Tron Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom and then announced new annual passes would go on sale again later this month.

Disney World fans go two long-awaited pieces of good news this week.

Tron, the Magic Kingdom’s newest roller coaster, opened officially to the public after Disney first announced plans to build the ride in 2017.

Later in the week, Disney World representatives announced the organization will resume selling new annual passes this month after pausing the sales in November 2021.

Let’s start with Tron Lightcycle Run, the latest addition to Tomorrowland.

The roller coaster, based on the 1982 film, has no standby queue for walk-up guests. To ride it, people must join a virtual queue that goes live daily at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. to get a spot. Otherwise, they must pay extra with a Lightning Lane purchase. The Lightning Lanes are the system where Disney guests pay extra to skip the lines.

The ride has won praise for being visually stimulating with its neon lights and slick design, while some fans have criticized the ride for being too short.

Attractions Magazine reported the ride lasts about two minutes from start to finish.

“In full transparency, it feels shorter than that. If you are wary of a two-minute long high-speed launching rush, don’t be. The actual high-speed parts of this coaster clock in around 59 seconds,” according to a recent story by the Orlando-based magazine that covers the theme park industry.

On Thursday, Disney released a statement saying three tiers of annual passes will be available online to the general public starting April 20. The costs range from $749 to $1,399. A fourth annual pass, which can only be used Monday through Friday, is already on sale.

Disney warned it will only sell a limited number of passes and could stop selling them “at any time.”

Disney hasn’t sold new annual passes since November 2021, which has frustrated some of its most hardcore fans who have to buy tickets when they want to visit instead of being able to use a pass for a better deal. Current annual passholders have been able to renew their passes through the pandemic.

“Disney fans, we heard you loud and clear!” Disney wrote in a parks blog post. “Wherever you can find us, you’ve been asking about Walt Disney World Annual Passes.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

