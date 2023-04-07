April 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump split Utah 2024 polls

A.G. GancarskiApril 7, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Six candidates clash Tuesday for two Coral Gables City Commission seats

FederalHeadlines

Poll: Floridians across the political spectrum favor Medicaid expansion

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden administration could bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

trumpdonald_desantisron_122322ap-see-credits_split
Variance continues in the Beehive State.

There’s good news for both Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in recently released Utah polling.

The former President is ahead in one survey, while another finds the Florida Governor out in front. Both polls were conducted before the former President’s indictment and arrest.

In the Utah Public Opinion Pulse survey from OH Predictive, Trump not only holds a commanding lead, but has expanded it over time.

In the Q2 survey in the field from March 14 to March 23, 41% of the 306 respondents say they back Trump, while 23% say they prefer DeSantis. An additional 10% say they support former Vice President Mike Pence, and 5% of the respondents like former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley best.

Trump’s position compared to DeSantis has improved compared to the previous edition of this poll. In a poll conducted from Dec. 27 to Jan. 4, Trump’s advantage over DeSantis was 42% to 29%.

Another freshly released March survey goes DeSantis’ way, however, a positive sign ahead of his scheduled speech at the Utah Republican Convention April 22.

In the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, 21% of the 801 likely voters responding say they back DeSantis, with Trump drawing 16% support. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is a competitive third place in this hypothetical, commanding 12% support, with all other possibilities farther back still.

Among the Republican respondents, 31% say they will back DeSantis, with 23% saying they back Trump.

That poll from Dan Jones and Associates was in the field March 14-22, with a margin of error of +/- 3.46 percentage points.

A November survey from the same outfit went DeSantis’ way also. Of Republicans who intended to vote in the 2024 Primary (75% of the 802 total polled), 29% said they would vote for DeSantis, 19% for Trump, and 12% for Cheney.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSix candidates clash Tuesday for two Coral Gables City Commission seats

2 comments

  • Billy the Bamboozler McFraud Dog

    April 7, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Trump will run third party and split the vote if he doesn’t get the nomination. Either way, ensures a blue victory. Orange Hitler and Mini Hitler are both gifts to the Dems. Thank you stupid conservatives.

    Reply

  • Christopher S Davis

    April 7, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Trump might fulfill his “I will be right there with you” promise to some of his J6 crew: The prisoners.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories