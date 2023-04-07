Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump split Utah 2024 polls

There’s good news for both Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in recently released Utah polling.

The former President is ahead in one survey, while another finds the Florida Governor out in front. Both polls were conducted before the former President’s indictment and arrest.

In the Utah Public Opinion Pulse survey from OH Predictive, Trump not only holds a commanding lead, but has expanded it over time.

In the Q2 survey in the field from March 14 to March 23, 41% of the 306 respondents say they back Trump, while 23% say they prefer DeSantis. An additional 10% say they support former Vice President Mike Pence, and 5% of the respondents like former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley best.

Trump’s position compared to DeSantis has improved compared to the previous edition of this poll. In a poll conducted from Dec. 27 to Jan. 4, Trump’s advantage over DeSantis was 42% to 29%.

Another freshly released March survey goes DeSantis’ way, however, a positive sign ahead of his scheduled speech at the Utah Republican Convention April 22.

In the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, 21% of the 801 likely voters responding say they back DeSantis, with Trump drawing 16% support. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is a competitive third place in this hypothetical, commanding 12% support, with all other possibilities farther back still.

Among the Republican respondents, 31% say they will back DeSantis, with 23% saying they back Trump.

That poll from Dan Jones and Associates was in the field March 14-22, with a margin of error of +/- 3.46 percentage points.

A November survey from the same outfit went DeSantis’ way also. Of Republicans who intended to vote in the 2024 Primary (75% of the 802 total polled), 29% said they would vote for DeSantis, 19% for Trump, and 12% for Cheney.