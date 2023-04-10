Former Manatee County Attorney joins Bill Galvano’s law firm

The law firm of former Florida Senate President Bill Galvano continues to grow. Grimes Galvano announced the hire of two new attorneys at the Bradenton practice.

Mickey Palmer, longtime County Attorney for Manatee County, will join the firm as counsel. Stephen Josephik, a former Assistant State Attorney, came on as an associate lawyer.

“Our firm has been serving Manatee County and clients across the state of Florida for more than 100 years, and I’m proud of our continued growth,” said Caleb Grimes, a partner at Grimes Hawkins Gladfelter & Galvano.

Palmer led the Manatee County Attorney’s Office for nine years, retiring in 2020. His time in that office followed 12 years in private practice, and before that he had worked as Assistant Manatee County Attorney for 13 years. The Samford University law grad and Florida State University alum also worked as an Assistant State Attorney previously on both Florida’s 6th and 12th judicial circuits.

“Mickey has been a well-respected attorney in our area for decades and has served our community well during that time,” Grimes said. “The experience and expertise he gained throughout that service will undoubtably benefit our clients.”

Josephik worked as an Assistant State Attorney in the 6th circuit, and more recently has practices family law. He earned his law degree from the University of Florida and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

“We’re also excited to welcome Stephen to the team,” Grimes said. “He is a skilled professional who will be able to provide our clients with strong and sound legal guidance.”

The law firm originally was founded as Grimes & Rowe in 1922 by Caleb Grimes’ grandfather Glenn Grimes. and has a long history of partners involved in government. Former firm leader Bill Grimes, Caleb’s father, was also a partner for years and served in the Florida House in the 1950s.

Galvano has worked at the firm since 1992 and served in the Florida House and Senate. He was Senate President from 2018 to 2020. He was recently tapped as the new counsel for New College.