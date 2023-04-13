April 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bob Iger makes TIME’s Most Influential People list, addresses Gov. DeSantis fight

Gabrielle RussonApril 13, 20234min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Osborne Reef restoration plan advances to final Senate committee

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump will answer questions in N.Y. fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

01-bob-iger-disney-ceo-vogue-may-2018
'If the Governor of Florida wants to meet with me to discuss all of this, of course, I would be glad to do that.'

Disney CEO Bob Iger is one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2023. And in an interview, Iger said he isn’t against meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis as the executive discussed the company’s fight with Florida.

Iger was asked during the TIME Magazine interview: “Did you checkmate Ron DeSantis?”

Iger struck a tone similar to the response he gave earlier during this month’s Disney annual shareholders meeting.

“Disney World opened just over 50 years ago. It was the vision and the dream of Walt Disney, probably the most ambitious thing he ever did — turning swampland in Central Florida into a business that employs over 75,000 people, that is visited by tens of millions of people every year, that is a major tourist destination in the United States, and for the state of Florida,” Iger said in the interview.

“Our sole goal in Florida is to continue creating that value for all those constituencies. All we want is a relationship with the state that enables us to continue to do that. We have the wherewithal and we have the desire to continue to invest there to grow that business so that we can hire more people so that we can increase our attendance, and so that we can basically increase more value for the Walt Disney Company and for the state of Florida. It’s that simple.”

Republican lawmakers approved legislation this year that gave DeSantis the power to appoint new members to Disney World’s governing board. Previously, Disney had the power to select its board of supervisors to oversee the utilities, road construction and emergency services on Disney’s massive Central Florida property.

The legislation came as retribution for then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaking out against the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” measure which critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

But the DeSantis-run board disclosed last month that the old Disney government board had approved last-minute agreements with Disney that limit the new board’s control on future land developments. That has sparked the ire of DeSantis, who suggested he might raise hotel taxes at Disney, add toll roads and take other action to try and overturn the previous agreements.

Iger was also asked if he was willing to meet with DeSantis.

“If the Governor of Florida wants to meet with me to discuss all of this, of course, I would be glad to do that,” Iger said. “You know, I’m one that typically has respected our elected officials and the responsibility that they have, and there would be no reason why I wouldn’t do that.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProposal adding regulations for school pronoun use, educational materials heading to Senate floor

nextDonald Trump will answer questions in N.Y. fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

2 comments

  • Rob Desantos

    April 13, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Iger > Desantis, in every possible way

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts American

    April 13, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    Any Time Magazine list = definatly NOT an honor. Iger is an old perverted homertesticle swish who is turning America’s precious childern into young homertesticle swishes. Is that what YOU want for YOUR kids???
    Thank you for all you do America’s Govorner Desantis.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more