Bob Iger makes TIME’s Most Influential People list, addresses Gov. DeSantis fight

Disney CEO Bob Iger is one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2023. And in an interview, Iger said he isn’t against meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis as the executive discussed the company’s fight with Florida.

Iger was asked during the TIME Magazine interview: “Did you checkmate Ron DeSantis?”

Iger struck a tone similar to the response he gave earlier during this month’s Disney annual shareholders meeting.

“Disney World opened just over 50 years ago. It was the vision and the dream of Walt Disney, probably the most ambitious thing he ever did — turning swampland in Central Florida into a business that employs over 75,000 people, that is visited by tens of millions of people every year, that is a major tourist destination in the United States, and for the state of Florida,” Iger said in the interview.

“Our sole goal in Florida is to continue creating that value for all those constituencies. All we want is a relationship with the state that enables us to continue to do that. We have the wherewithal and we have the desire to continue to invest there to grow that business so that we can hire more people so that we can increase our attendance, and so that we can basically increase more value for the Walt Disney Company and for the state of Florida. It’s that simple.”

Republican lawmakers approved legislation this year that gave DeSantis the power to appoint new members to Disney World’s governing board. Previously, Disney had the power to select its board of supervisors to oversee the utilities, road construction and emergency services on Disney’s massive Central Florida property.

The legislation came as retribution for then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaking out against the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” measure which critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

But the DeSantis-run board disclosed last month that the old Disney government board had approved last-minute agreements with Disney that limit the new board’s control on future land developments. That has sparked the ire of DeSantis, who suggested he might raise hotel taxes at Disney, add toll roads and take other action to try and overturn the previous agreements.

Iger was also asked if he was willing to meet with DeSantis.

“If the Governor of Florida wants to meet with me to discuss all of this, of course, I would be glad to do that,” Iger said. “You know, I’m one that typically has respected our elected officials and the responsibility that they have, and there would be no reason why I wouldn’t do that.”