Ron DeSantis says Florida didn’t have ‘state pride’ until he became Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis dissed Florida’s history in yet another out-of-state political junket.

In the Granite State addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor suggested Floridians were not proud of the state before he came along.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only been recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“But I must admit we draw inspiration from the people here in New Hampshire,” DeSantis continued. “Because more than any other state, you don’t mince words when it comes to your stand on liberty. You say it very clearly: Live Free or Die.”

This was the second speech in two days where DeSantis seemed to dis the Sunshine State, where he was born and raised, in an introduction.

Continuing his recent commitment to swing state intersectionality, DeSantis told an Ohio crowd he was one of them.

The Governor, addressing the Butler County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, said Thursday that he represented so-called “Ohio values.”

“I can stand here representing Ohio values because the two most important women in my life (are from Ohio),” DeSantis said. “My mother is from Youngstown, and my wife is from Troy, and so my family reflects your family.”