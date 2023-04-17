Personnel note: Nikolas Pascual joins Ballard Partners

Ballard Partners continues to grow its South Florida presence with the addition of Nikolas Pascual.

Pascual, the former Chief of Staff to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, is joining Ballard Partners as a partner in its Miami office.

“Miami is the most dynamic city in America and Nik has helped make it so during his public service with Mayor Suarez,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Our firm’s clients will be uniquely served by Nik’s rare insights and exceptional relationships.”

As Suarez’s Chief of Staff, Pascual managed the Office of the Mayor and oversaw the Mayor’s Legislative and Policy Agenda. Under Pascual’s leadership, the city achieved record-breaking results, including the lowest tax rate in Miami’s history, the lowest homicide rate in over 60 years, and the largest tech migration in history.

“Nik has been an exceptional leader on my team at City Hall, and I am grateful for his service to our city and wish him the best in his professional endeavors at Ballard Partners,” Suarez said.

Before working in the Office of the Mayor, Pascual served as a Senior Advisor to the City Manager, where he led the city’s government relations team and secured record-breaking funding for Miami in Tallahassee and Washington D.C. He also helped create the city’s first economic development agency, Venture Miami.

“I am excited to be joining the great team of professionals at Ballard Partners and look forward to helping the Miami office build on its remarkable success,” said Pascual.

Pascual began his career as a Legislative Aide to then-state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz and later joined former House Speaker José Oliva’s office. During his tenure in Tallahassee, Miami-Dade County and South Florida achieved some of their most successful Legislative Sessions.

A Miami native, Pascual earned his bachelor’s degree in public administration from Florida International University, where he continues to mentor students. He also volunteers with several non-profit organizations, including the Children’s Home Society and Camillus House.