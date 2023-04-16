Donald Trump campaign claims Ron DeSantis wants to ‘rip retirement benefits away from Americans’

The hits keep coming on senior citizen entitlements from Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis.

In an email from the Trump campaign, the claim is made that the Florida Governor wants to “rip retirement benefits” from Americans, with DeSantis demonstrating “dated and dangerous” thinking about the viability of Social Security and Medicare.

“DeSantis is colluding with his globalist handlers to go full Never Trump in order to gaslight the people into thinking that Medicare and Social Security should be ripped away from hard-working Americans. President Trump has made it clear that he will always stand on the side of Americans, and protect benefits seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives,” asserts spokesperson Steven Cheung.

The claims are familiar to those following recent months in the Trump/DeSantis feud, predicated on positions the Governor took during his time in Congress.

“As a congressman, Ron DeSantis voted three times to raise the eligibility age to 70 to receive full Social Security benefits—in 2013, in 2014, and in 2015. DeSantis voted three times to cut benefits for Social Security recipients by changing the cost-of-living formula—in 2013, in 2014, and in 2015,” the Trump campaign says.

They also note that DeSantis voted twice to cut Medicare benefits and six times to turn it into a “voucher program.”

“Ron DeSantis has long embraced plans to cut Social Security and Medicare, as well as raising the eligibility age of both programs, yet the majority of Americans remain united in their opposition to these positions,” the Trump campaign contends. “These positions embody the dated and disastrous thinking of an establishment and globalist class in Washington that puts private interests before public good. We cannot allow our nation to return down the path to ruin.”

Trump’s campaign has put paid media behind these assertions, most notably with the 30-second “Pudding Fingers” ad from MAGA Inc.. Based on a report about the Florida Governor’s alleged eating habits, the ad asserts that DeSantis is also “putting his fingers” on the senior programs.

DeSantis has recanted his pro-cut position, which he held when he was in Congress. But that hasn’t stopped former President Trump from repeatedly maintaining the Florida Governor would slash senior entitlements if elected President.