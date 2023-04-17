Poll: Donald Trump nearly doubles Ron DeSantis’ support among Arizona Republicans

New polling from Arizona is bad news for Ron DeSantis’ presidential hopes.

In a J.L. Partners survey conducted between April 10 and April 15, Donald Trump leads the Florida Governor 47% to 24%, with the rest of the potential field far behind. Undecided respondents, at 11%, make up the next biggest bloc in the survey of 550 likely voters in the 2024 Arizona Republican Primary next March.

No other name surveyed topped 4%, with only former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Mike Pence reaching that threshold.

DeSantis holds a slight lead over Trump against self-identified “moderate” Republicans, 23% to 16%. Trump leads 52% to 24% against “conservative” Republicans, and 41% to 0% against “liberals.”

Trump also leads among all ethnic cohorts, including a 23-point lead among White voters, a 21-point advantage among Hispanics, a 100-point lead among Blacks, and a 23-point lead among Asian/Pacific Islanders.

DeSantis is only down 10 points, 38% to 28%, among college educated voters. But among voters without college degrees, Trump leads 58% to 19%.

The Governor also leads Trump among respondents under the age of 30, 47% to 34%. But among every other age group, Trump’s lead is between 22 and 30 points.

Finally, the Governor is performing better with male voters than female voters. He only trails Trump by 14 points among men, but by 33 points among women.

This recent survey continues a trend of adverse Arizona polls for the Florida Governor.

A survey from Rasmussen in March shows Trump doubling DeSantis’ support among GOP respondents: 52% of Republicans said they prefer Trump, with DeSantis drawing 24% support again.

A survey released by OH Predictive at the end of February showed DeSantis down by more than 15 points to the former President. Trump drew 42% in the poll, with DeSantis taking 26% support.

A survey conducted from Jan. 5-8 by Blueprint Polling shows the former President taking 43% support, with the Florida Governor garnering 34%. Previous polling of Arizona Republicans also suggested DeSantis was the top second choice to Trump.

Though DeSantis continues to contend he’s not running for President, he did make a campaign swing to Arizona last year for failed candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.

At that stop, Lake offered a provocative quote comparing the Governor to the former President.

“He’s got BDE. I call it Big DeSantis Energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE President Trump has,” Lake said, introducing DeSantis as a Governor who brought “Trump strength” to Florida.

Lake has already turned on DeSantis, however, sharing an article falsely suggesting George Soros backed his run for President.