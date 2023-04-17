Donald Trump PAC says ‘Pudding Fingers’ ad a success

A recent ad from a Donald Trump super PAC that puts Ron DeSantis in a sticky situation apparently is a success.

The 30-second “Pudding Fingers” from MAGA Inc. is based on a report about the Florida Governor’s alleged eating habits. And in a Sunday email, they proclaim they were right to snap into the snack attack.

“Everyone is talking about ‘Pudding Fingers’ and DeSantis’ support for slashing senior entitlements,” the group asserts. “Make America Great Again, Inc.’s latest ad went viral on Friday for exposing Ron DeSantis’ support for slashing Social Security and Medicare, and raising the retirement age, as well as for his allegedly bad table manners.”

The Trump PAC suggests organic SEO rankings show that the ad worked.

“By Friday evening, the No. 1 search suggestion in Google for ‘Ron DeSantis’ was ‘pudding.’ As of Sunday afternoon, MAGA, Inc.’s tweet of the ad had reached 4.2 million people. Media outlets across the political spectrum have covered the ad, including: Bloomberg, Breitbart, The Hill, People Magazine, The Daily Caller, Rolling Stone, Newsmax, The Washington Examiner, Politico, The New York Post, CNN, and The Daily Mail.”

The group then points to plaudits from across the spectrum for the viscous discourse.

“CNN’s Jake Tapper called the ad ‘very memorable,’ and The Dispatch editor and Never-Trumper Jonah Goldberg admitted to Tapper that the ad was ‘kind of brilliant’ for its clear ability to ‘stick in people’s heads’ and ‘get enormous free media.'”

“The ad was described as ‘buzzy’ in POLITICO Playbook and as ‘disgustingly good’ in New York magazine. The War Room’s Steve Bannon called it one of the ‘bolder ads’ that he’s ‘seen in recent years in politics.'”

Speaking of War Rooms, the DeSantis War Room has not responded to the spot, continuing its practice of responding to every perceived slight imaginable except from the front-runner in the GOP Primary race. It was left to DeSantis supporter Karl Rove to harrumph over the “stupid ad” during a weekend Fox News Channel hit.