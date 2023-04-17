Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.17.23

Good Monday morning.

Spring is in the air and, with it, the sweet smell of renewal.

Florida may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of the transition from Winter to Spring. There is no snow to melt, and flowers never really stopped blooming.

Still, the season brings longer, sunnier days. This year, as with many years, that’s true both literally and figuratively.

In the new edition of INFLUENCE Magazine, we skipped our usual legislative preview this year because, let’s face it, it felt a little pro forma. Gov. Ron DeSantis, with his decisive re-election victory in November and now supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, is going to get everything he wants.

Gone are the food fights that used to mark Legislative Sessions, where priorities among the Senate President, House Speaker and Governor didn’t always align, even if their parties did.

So, we fast forward this year (if we’re going to stick with the spring metaphors) to Florida’s class of spring chickens — the 2023 Rising Stars.

This list is punctuated by professionals in every corner of the process — from lobbying to regulation, from private to public sectors, and everything in between. They’re government relations folks. They’re public relations pros.

They’re industry wonks.

And they’re all still early in their careers, proving that Florida’s young talent is paving the way for generations of advocacy, policy and progress in the Sunshine State.

We look also to the Everglades, where renewal is ongoing. As ace environmental reporter Wes Wolfe points out, restoration in South Florida’s ecological gem represents a rare success that marries industry needs, regulatory musts and public input, even as efforts continue.

Finally, as new outlets pour into our state unveiling their various lists and rankings, we’re unveiling our own definitive list of health care influencers, compiled and analyzed by Florida Politics’ own Christine Jordan Sexton, the preeminent health care reporter in the state.

As you flip through the pages of this edition, blooming with content highlighting one of the nation’s hottest political capitals, we remind you to stay tuned for our Golden Rotundas coming in July.

For now, and until then, we hope you enjoy the read … and find time to stop and smell the flowers.

Click here to subscribe to INFLUENCE Magazine. You must be a subscriber to receive a print edition of the magazine.

You can read the magazine by clicking here:

___

As children’s hospitals nationwide are closing due to economic pressures, the head of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida is praising DeSantis for making pediatric care funding a priority.

Alliance CEO Justin Senior has watched as children’s hospital beds across the country have continued to dwindle in recent years — according to federal health records, the number of U.S. hospitals offering pediatric services fell by a third from 2000 to 2022.

But DeSantis’ 2023-24 budget pushes for a boost in Medicaid reimbursement for complex pediatric hospital care, which could stave off pediatric hospital closures and downsizing in the Sunshine State, according to Senior.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a clear message in his recommended FY 23-24 budget that protecting the health care of our children should be a state priority. National headlines continue to report about children’s hospitals downsizing or even closing in other states. We must not let that happen in Florida. Today, Florida’s children’s hospitals are ranked among the best in the nation; we must protect them from financial pressures experienced around the country,” Senior said.

Senior’s comments come ahead of the Alliance’s planned “Capitol Days” Wednesday and Thursday when he and other advocates will meet with budget writers and other lawmakers to stress the need for state support of safety net hospitals.

“We must make sure no Florida family has to leave the state or drive several hours away from their home just to get their child the specialized care they need. We are so appreciative of the Governor’s leadership and the Florida Senate’s willingness to designate $76 million ($30.4 in new recurring funding) for complex children’s hospital services,” Senior said.

“The Florida Senate has also taken a bold step to ensure that every Floridian has access to a doctor by designating $38 million in new recurring general revenue (to leverage nearly $55 million in federal GME funding) to address our state’s impending physician shortage crisis.”

___

Ballard Partners continues to grow its South Florida presence with the addition of Nikolas Pascual.

Pascual, the former Chief of Staff to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, is joining Ballard Partners as a partner in its Miami office.

“Miami is the most dynamic city in America and Nik has helped make it so during his public service with Mayor Suarez,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Our firm’s clients will be uniquely served by Nik’s rare insights and exceptional relationships.”

As Suarez’s Chief of Staff, Pascual managed the Office of the Mayor and oversaw the Mayor’s Legislative and Policy Agenda. Under Pascual’s leadership, the city achieved record-breaking results, including the lowest tax rate in Miami’s history, the lowest homicide rate in over 60 years, and the largest tech migration in history.

“Nik has been an exceptional leader on my team at City Hall, and I am grateful for his service to our city and wish him the best in his professional endeavors at Ballard Partners,” Suarez said.

Before working in the Office of the Mayor, Pascual served as a Senior Advisor to the City Manager, where he led the city’s government relations team and secured record-breaking funding for Miami in Tallahassee and Washington D.C. Pascual began his career as a Legislative Aide to then-state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz and later joined former House Speaker José Oliva’s office.

“I am excited to be joining the great team of professionals at Ballard Partners and look forward to helping the Miami office build on its remarkable success,” said Pascual.

___

The 40th day of the 2023 Legislative Session has come and gone. Per the House and Senate rule books, which means many bills are dead.

Or at least mostly dead.

According to Senate rules, a bill (or its House companion) must be heard and approved by at least one Committee to be considered by the full chamber. That rule can only be waived by unanimous vote by the full Senate.

Meanwhile, under House Rule 7.15(b), lawmakers are no longer allowed to keep bills on life support via “reconsideration,” which allows Committee members to keep a bill around that doesn’t appear to have enough support for passage.

Therein lies the significance of the 40th day, which was April 15 this Session.

While several House Committees still have scheduled meetings this week, they will largely be wrapping up their work for Session. And come Day 50 — that’s April 25 this Session — another Senate rule kicks in.

Under Senate Rule 2.9(2) no committees other than the Rules Committee may meet.

Of course, mostly dead doesn’t mean dead — it means slightly alive. That’s because the Senate President is still the ultimate judge. Among her powers: waiving the rule blocking Committees from meeting.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped at Manchester’s Airport Diner to sign autographs and take pictures. The republican was a featured speaker at a NH GOO dinner last night and could be gearing up for a run for the White House in 2024 @WMUR9 #NHPoli pic.twitter.com/GAeG7hSXxz — Ross Ketschke WMUR (@RossWMUR) April 15, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

BREAKING: IfNotNow members are confronting Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire this evening. We’re making clear that DeSantis is an antisemite whose actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger. THREAD pic.twitter.com/SwCUuCAtMb — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) April 14, 2023

—@JoshTPM: It’s time for reporters to level with the public. The 2024 GOP nomination race is in a state of total collapse. (Mike) Pompeo just dropped out. (Nikki) Haley was just exposed for falsifying her fundraising totals by more than 100%. Tim Scott cratered in his first week and it’s increasingly … 2/ clear that the bottom has fallen out of DeSantis’s campaign. Given how badly he’s doing there’s a good chance he won’t even run. Unless (Donald) Trump dies there’s every reason to think he’ll be the GOP nominee and there won’t even be much of a Primary campaign at all in early 2024.

—@BrendonLeslie: Two things can be true at once: 1. Donald Trump is awesome 2. Ron DeSantis is also awesome This is what common sense Republicans who don’t live on Twitter think

—@TravisAkers: @WFLA has deleted their tweet that claimed Ron DeSantis had filed to run for President. They reported the story after a tweet from former state employee Rebekah Jones that showed a filing under the Florida Governor’s name that was found to be fake.

Tweet, tweet:

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and Emergency Director Kevin Guthrie are here in Edgewood, the area hardest hit by the Fort Lauderdale Floods. pic.twitter.com/8kwhiJMaAZ — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) April 16, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Thank you @Daniel_PerezFL and @RepMcClure for meeting with Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children. We appreciate your commitment to ensuring that every child has access to world-class, specialized care.@AllChildrens @Nemours @Nicklaus4Kids @WolfsonChildren pic.twitter.com/IGumQyVRhU — Florida's Specialty Hospitals for Children (@FSH4Children) April 14, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!! Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!! So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour🥲

📷: @OctavioJones @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/dLJElxGu9e — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 16, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —



American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 1; DeSantis speaks at Utah Republican Party convention — 5; DeSantis speaks at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ event — 10; ‘White House Plumbers’ premieres — 14; 2023 Session Sine Die — 18; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 18; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 22; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 31; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 31; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres at Cannes — 33; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 40; NBA Finals begin — 45; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 45; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 59; ‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 65; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 71; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 73; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 88; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 94; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 96; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 103; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 120; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 189; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 203; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 219; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 285; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 298; Georgia Democratic Primary — 303; Michigan Democratic Primary — 316; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 348; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 403; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 466; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 466; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 495; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 508; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 573; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 719; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 746; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 935.

— TOP STORY —

“Top Republican donor sours on Ron DeSantis’ stance on social issues” via Madison Darbyshire of the Financial Times — Thomas Peterffy is halting plans to help finance the presidential bid of DeSantis due to his extreme positions on social issues.

“I have put myself on hold,” the billionaire told the Financial Times. “Because of his stance on abortion and book banning … myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry.”

Peterffy said he no longer believed that DeSantis had the same odds to unseat Trump in the Republican Primary than he did at the start of the year. “DeSantis seems to have lost some momentum.”

Peterffy previously said he wouldn’t support Trump financially in this election after backing him in 2020, alongside other prominent donors like Citadel’s Ken Griffin and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman.

Recent polling shows DeSantis far behind Trump in voter popularity, with the gap widening since the former President’s indictment in New York this month. Pro-DeSantis super-PAC Never Back Down is to spend at least a half-million dollars to roll out its first national ad next week, according to AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“The Jeff Roe DeSantis U-turn” via Tara Palmeri of Puck — It’s only been a few weeks since Roe and his band of fellow Ted Cruz alumni parachuted into Tallahassee to help reverse Santis’ wilting political fortunes, and yet they’ve already picked at an uncomfortable wound in the Governor’s inner circle. Roe’s more seasoned crew has a far less sanguine view of DeSantis’ current Trump self-defense strategy. They believe DeSantis can’t just shrug off the former President’s public attacks, which coalesce around the notion that he’s an establishment stooge. Trump’s invective may be juvenile but it’s clearly moving the needle on his polling and allowing the former President to craft DeSantis’ public image. In short, donors and supporters are more concerned that DeSantis isn’t being defended on TV enough.

“DeSantis super PAC strafes Donald Trump in first TV ad” via Mike Allen of Axios — The super PAC backing DeSantis today debuts its first TV ad, charging straight at Trump with the loaded question: “What happened to Donald Trump?” Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis group, launches the ad, “Fight Democrats, Not Republicans,” on “Fox News Sunday.” The ad is the starting shot for a vicious fight between the top two contenders for the 2024 Republican nomination, even though DeSantis hasn’t formally entered the race. A pro-Trump super PAC has been blasting DeSantis on the air for two weeks. Now, both sides are officially engaged. “Trump cut and run like a coward,” Never Back Down said this weekend in an online-only blast targeted at attendees of this weekend’s National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“I have thoughts about this DeSantis pudding ad” via Josh Barro of Very Serious — The first thing I thought when I saw this ad was: “This has a serious Lincoln Project vibe.” What I mean by that is the Lincoln Project isn’t in the business of electing anybody to office. It’s in the business of producing entertainment for liberals and connecting donations in response to that entertainment. I don’t think this ad is a donation grift. But it is definitely entertaining for liberals. Let’s start with why we’re even talking about pudding. The allegation that DeSantis ate pudding by sticking three of his fingers into a pudding cup, engendering disgust among his companions on 2019 private plane flight, first appeared in a March 16 Daily Beast feature story about DeSantis’s reputation for social awkwardness, and how that awkwardness might impair his campaign for the presidential nomination.

—“’Brilliant’ and ‘disgusting’: New Trump ad pokes fun at DeSantis’ alleged eating habit” via The Lead

—“In Trump vs. DeSantis, everyone is talking about just one ad” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

“‘Stupid ad’: Karl Rove pans anti-DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ spot” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rove is knocking a new super PAC slam alleging Ron DeSantis has “pudding fingers.” “I thought it was a stupid ad,” Rove said. “First of all, most people will not see this ad. It is a very small buy. We are spending more time talking about this ad and drawing attention to it than the ad itself is going to get because it’s a very small buy in the greater scheme.”

“Rove: Trump’s increased attacks show he’s worried about DeSantis in 2024” via Nick Robertson of The Hill — Rove went after Trump on Saturday, saying that he is “worried” about a potential challenge from DeSantis in the 2024 GOP Primary. Rove commented on a new attack ad from a Trump political action committee that targeted DeSantis, making fun of the Florida Governor for a reported story that he ate pudding with his fingers and is generally socially awkward. “Donald Trump is worried about Ron DeSantis; otherwise, why would he be out there now before DeSantis is even a candidate?” Rove said.

“Trump leads DeSantis by 39 points in Kentucky” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump is the choice of 62% of respondents, with DeSantis pulling 23% support, good for a distant second place. Meanwhile, 5% of voters want someone else, while 4% pick former United Nations envoy Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump leads with Kentucky Republicans of all ages, with respondents between 18-49 backing Trump over DeSantis, 55% to 27%. Among the over-50 crowd, Trump’s lead stretches to 66% to DeSantis’ 20%. Trump leads by double digits with all Kentucky cohorts.

“DeSantis hates elites. Except for himself and his ruling-class buddies.” via Matt McManus of Jacobin.com — In the postmodern fantasies of DeSantis, “the Florida equivalent of the shot heard round the world” refers to his equally great war against Mickey Mouse. This kind of bombastic kitsch pervades the Governor’s 100-percent-not-part-of-a-presidential-campaign opus “The Courage to Be Free.” Assessed against other read ’em and dump ’em conservative books, it is undoubtedly the most smugly self-congratulating — Trumpese with a bigger thesaurus and half the charm. It is the kind of book where lines like “it fell to me to protect the people of Florida from the destructive biomedical security state” or “nobody handed me anything; I simply had to earn it” are tantrically repeated to convince the reader that DeSantis doesn’t just set up playdates to dress up as Tom Cruise characters — he is one.

“DeSantis attempts to woo young evangelicals” via Ruth Graham of The New York Times — The morning after signing one of the nation’s most stringent abortion bills into law, DeSantis pitched himself to thousands of evangelical college students as a defender of truth, common sense and morality in the public square. “Yes, the truth will set you free,” DeSantis said, invoking the words of Christ. “Because woke represents a war on truth, we must wage a war on woke.” DeSantis spoke to about 10,000 students at Liberty University’s twice-weekly convocation service, which the school bills as “the world’s largest gathering of Christian students.”

“DeSantis meets with prospective voters during New Hampshire visit” via Ross Ketschke of WMUR — DeSantis met with prospective Republican voters during his trip to New Hampshire. The popular conservative Governor stopped into Manchester’s Airport Diner, a popular spot for prospective presidential candidates campaigning ahead of the New Hampshire Primary. DeSantis has not announced a bid for the White House but is considered a top contender for someone who could knock out Trump in a 2024 Primary race. However, recent polling shows Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over other candidates and potential opponents, including DeSantis. Before traveling to New Hampshire, DeSantis signed a new Florida state law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“DeSantis bucks his robot reputation in New Hampshire” via Lisa Kashinsky of State — DeSantis got the celebrity treatment when he made his first trip to New Hampshire, headlining a sold-out state party dinner on Friday. He won multiple standing ovations. DeSantis was swarmed for photos after his speech, despite officials pleading with people to stay in their seats so he could move about the room. He worked the 500-person crowd at the Amos Tuck dinner in downtown Manchester for over an hour, which defies the notion that he lacks retail skills. He’s trying to walk the walk in this small state that prides itself on putting politicians through the retail-politics wringer.

“How DeSantis backed a six-week abortion ban — while barely talking about it” via Hannah Knowles, Caroline Kitchener and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — DeSantis’ quiet embrace of the six-week ban reflects his team’s political calculations heading into 2024, as he gears up for a Presidential Primary where hard-line activists and voters wield influence. It underlines the continued pressure in the GOP for politicians to embrace tighter laws, even as numerous Republicans, including some DeSantis allies, worry that abortion bans have helped sink their candidates in critical general elections. And it highlights DeSantis’ longtime reluctance to make abortion a signature part of his public profile, though he has enacted major changes to laws on the procedure.

“Florida’s six-week abortion ban complicates DeSantis’ General Election pitch” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — DeSantis won re-election last year in a landslide victory, but his victory came before he signed the six-week abortion ban and, earlier this month, a permitless concealed-carry law, which eliminated the need to acquire a permit before carrying a concealed firearm. DeSantis signed both pieces of legislation in closed-door events. DeSantis is now introducing himself to the country at a time when liberals can define him as an extreme culture warrior on issues like abortion rights and gun control. “I’ve honestly become puzzled about why he’s taken this approach,” said Celinda Lake, who was Joe Biden’s pollster in 2020.

“At Clearwater abortion clinic, a dividing line after DeSantis signs 6-week ban” via Lauren Peace of the Tampa Bay Times — The white privacy fence is the dividing line, a practical shield, as well as a symbol of escalating conflict. On one side, a man in a bright orange shirt that reads “Hellfire is real” stands tall on a ladder, angled toward the clinic door. On the other, women in pink vests clamber onto wooden benches. This is the scene of a fairly typical Saturday at Bread and Roses Woman’s Health Center, a Clearwater clinic that offers reproductive health services, including abortions. Nearly 30 women will arrive for appointments today. It’s business as usual, down to protesters and volunteers squaring off outside. But the stakes have changed.

“DeSantis says Florida didn’t have ‘state pride’ until he became Governor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis dissed Florida’s history during his latest out-of-state political junket. In the Granite State addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor suggested Floridians were not proud of the state before he arrived on the political scene. “I was born and raised in Florida, and it’s only recently that we’ve developed a sense of state pride ourselves,” DeSantis said. “We’re proud to have stood up for freedom in the last few years when it wasn’t easy. We did it our own way and I’m proud of that.”

“Homecoming: DeSantis family visits Florida first lady’s elementary school, favorite burger joint in Ohio” via Adam Shaw of Fox News — DeSantis and his family visited first lady Casey DeSantis’ hometown in Troy, Ohio, this week, touring her elementary school and paying a visit to a favorite local diner for hamburgers and milkshakes between political events in the Buckeye State. The Governor and First Lady, along with their children Madison and Mason, took a trip down memory lane Thursday between speaking events for the Republican Governor in Akron and West Chester Township. The family visited K’s Hamburger Shop, a favorite local eatery of Casey DeSantis growing up, and met with employees and diners. They also looked through the first lady’s yearbook over burgers and milkshakes.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Records show DeSantis wanted to make university president searches a secret” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Senior staffers in the DeSantis administration wanted to let university boards — which are ultimately controlled by people appointed by the Governor — conduct their presidential searches in secret. DeSantis rushed to sign the bill into law as quickly as possible. The controversial change had an immediate impact: Just a few months later, the board that runs the University of Florida used the new law to hand the school’s top job to former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse without publicly considering any other candidates. Details of DeSantis’ role in the secret-search law come as Florida lawmakers are considering even more anti-transparency bills — that would further shield DeSantis and other state politicians from public scrutiny.

“Florida set to lower death penalty threshold as bill heads to DeSantis” via Andrew Jeong of The Washington Post — Florida House lawmakers have approved a bill that would lower the state’s threshold for the death penalty and make it one of the few states to allow the death penalty without a unanimous jury recommendation. The bill, which passed the state House on Thursday in an 80-30 vote and passed the Senate last month, allows capital punishment if eight of 12 jurors approve, instead of requiring a unanimous jury. It now awaits DeSantis’s signature. The bill would reverse a 2017 Florida law that required a jury unanimity for death penalties.

“House panel green lights alimony reform” via Patrick R. Faragason of The Florida Bar — Alimony reform is now ready for the floor in both chambers as the measure to eliminate permanent alimony and replace it with durational alimony based on the length of the marriage passed the House Judiciary Committee April 11 by a 23-0 vote. Rep. John Paul Temple said HB 1409 provides much-needed finality to the process. “Divorce is hard. It can be ugly and hurtful. What I believe this bill does is helps make that process smoother and less ugly,” Temple said. Temple told the Committee his bill sets forth a clear process and factors for courts to consider in determining whether to reduce or terminate an alimony award based on the retirement of the payer.

“These bills could bring sweeping changes to Florida’s prison system” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — Numerous hard-fought bills proposed during this year’s Legislative Session could have wide implications for Florida’s correctional institutions, as well as local municipalities and their respective correctional agencies. Proposed bills would affect not only the incarcerated population but correctional officers and people who are placed in jail or going through the sentencing process. A recurring debate in Florida concerning what it takes to condemn a person convicted of a capital crime to death has resurfaced through the introduction of House Bill 555. Senate Bill 7018, as originally filed, would ensure that at least $32 million of the money collected by the Inmate Welfare Trust Fund would go back into prison programming.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“These Republicans voted against Florida’s new abortion ban. Here’s who broke with their party and why.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As Republicans enacted a new law to ban virtually all abortions in Florida after the sixth week of pregnancy, there were defections in the ranks as several GOP representatives from Broward and Palm Beach counties broke with their party. Though abortion restrictions are a prominent issue for key elements of the party’s conservative base, which can determine the outcome of Primary Elections, it’s become a politically fraught election issue for Republicans in many places — especially in Florida’s more liberal, Democratic communities in the southeast part of the state.

“House tax plan would cut Hillsborough County sales tax to resolve nixed surtax funds” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Residents and visitors to Hillsborough County would see a temporary 1% cut in their sales taxes under a tax cut plan approved by a House Committee this week. It’s the way House leaders are seeking to reimburse Hillsborough County taxpayers for the additional 1-cent sales tax they paid from 2019 to 2021, when it was ruled unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court. Under the plan, the surtax would be temporarily suspended starting Oct. 1. The county would be paid the amount they would have otherwise received by the Department of Revenue, which collected $569.8 million while the tax was in effect.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

Full speed ahead for electric vehicle procurement legislation — Just two weeks after Electric Vehicle Day at the Capitol highlighted the range of available technology, legislation giving public officials the freedom to use electric vehicles and save taxpayers money is moving at full speed. The proposals — sponsored by Sen. Jason Brodeur and Rep. Mike Caruso — would allow state officials to evaluate vehicles based on the total cost of ownership when making procurement decisions. A new report from Advanced Energy United and the Electrification Coalition estimates that Florida governmental entities could save up to $277 million from a full transition to EVs over 15 years. Senate Bill 284 passed the upper chamber unanimously on Tuesday, and companion HB 1025 cleared its last Committee stop earlier in the week.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right: media abuses spawned Florida’s flawed defamation bill” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — Whether it’s an “anonymous source” making claims that can’t be verified, rumor-mongering on blogs and social media, or just plain “fake news” headlines designed to get readers to, Florida’s news landscape has plenty of blame to go around. Florida’s controversial defamation bill (HB 991) is born from the perceived need to make it easier for public figures (including state lawmakers) to pursue legal remedies when they are unfairly attacked in the media. Regardless of its good intentions, HB 991 would only increase the challenges faced by legacy and digital news outlets in balancing the protection of free speech with the responsibility to report accurately, and it will force many digital news outlets to go out of business as the legal challenges prove too expensive to fight.

“‘Irresponsible mistake’: Professors, students worry over gender studies legislation” via Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post — The National Women’s Studies Association called the Florida legislation an effort to limit professors’ and students’ “academic freedom.” The organization, whose mission is to show how women’s studies are essential in education, said the curricula are vital to critical studies in arts, humanities, history and science by examining categories of identity and its relationship to long-term inequity. There’s the rub — inequity. The Governor and the Legislature have pushed back hard on programs, courses and books they say pursue what they deem a “woke” agenda based on trendy ideologies and indoctrination. “The implications are so broad that it’s just absolutely so irresponsible that they’re even considering doing this, and we have really great ratings as universities in Florida and it’s going to undermine the quality of education,” UCF senior lecturer Leandra Preston said.

“Owner of Lakeland’s Skate World lobbies for bills to provide liability protection” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Chanel Bellotto describes Skate World, her Lakeland business, as “a ministry,” citing the fundraisers it hosts for schools and churches and the STEM-related lessons it includes with student field trips. But Bellotto also recognizes a harsh reality: When people roll around on wheels, some of them are bound to fall. She has been promoting bills moving through both legislative chambers that would recognize the “inherent risk” involved with roller skating, protecting skate rinks from lawsuits that Bellotto calls frivolous and that have driven up insurance costs and even made it difficult for some rinks to obtain coverage.

“Mr. Manners no more, John Houman makes Independent run in SD 23” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — When Houman first ran for the Florida Senate, he ran as a Republican with the moniker “Mr. Manners.” Today, his campaign website is topped with advice to Trump not to “drop the soap!” “I know it’s a little crude,” Houman said of the joke, an allusion to Trump’s criminal indictment in New York. But it’s also a sign of Houman’s approach as he makes another long shot run for Senate. “I was a Republican because my father was a Republican and my grandfather was a Republican,” he said. “But within the last three years, the party is not what my dad and grandfather would know as Republicans. They’d turn over in the grave if they knew the people running the Republican Party right now.”

“A modest proposal: Florida must ban casserole” via Karen Sirabian of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In the feverish push for legislation in Florida aimed at preventing books, race, equality and other noxious ideas from polluting our society, there is something much closer to home and more important that these folks have overlooked. I speak of the casserole, that lowly combination of maybe three ingredients that has taken this country by storm. I appeal to our Governor, who has manfully carried the banner of morality into our living rooms, our bedrooms and our bathrooms, to enter this last battleground, our kitchens, and help us restore integrity to our cuisine. Florida can light a path forward on this critical issue. And where Florida leads, the nation will surely follow.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Mark Anderson: Loving Botanicals

Michael Corcoran, Matt Blair, Bethany McAlister, Will Rodriguez, Andrea Tovar, Corcoran Partners: Trapbag

Michael Kesti, Government Relations Group: Dane Corp, Safety Biometrics

Rhett O’Doski, Sean Stafford, McGuireWoods Consulting: Northwestern Mutual

Derek Whitis, Whitis Consulting: Florida Power & Light Company



— LEG. SKED —

— House Appropriations Committee meets: 9:30 a.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— House Ways & Means Committee meets: 9:30 a.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

— House Commerce Committee meets: 2 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

— House Health & Human Services Committee meets: 2 p.m., Room 17, House Office Building.

— House Infrastructure Strategies Committee meets: 2 p.m. Room 404, House Office Building.

Happening today — Candidates for an open seat on the Florida Supreme Court face a deadline for submitting applications to the Judicial Nominating Commission. The open seat is to replace former Justice Ricky Polston, who resigned last month: 5 p.m.



— STATEWIDE —

“Disney’s 11th-hour move to evade Gov. DeSantis oversight is legally void, per source” via Tristan Justice of The Federalist — Disney leadership thought the company out-maneuvered DeSantis after a last-minute agreement with local officials gave the theme park virtually unlimited developmental power. But sources tell The Federalist that Disney’s corporate lawyers missed the fine print in Florida statute governing tourist districts. According to Florida statute, local governments — in this case, the Reedy Creek board — are required to take three steps when making changes to special district agreements such as the one that established Disney’s quasi-governmental status.

“AHCA Secretary’s comments on Medicaid expansion don’t add up” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Hours before the House passed a bill expanding children’s access to Florida KidCare, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida used the children’s health insurance program as a cautionary tale of broken financing promises. During a Senate confirmation hearing, Weida cited KidCare as an example when asked about the merits of expanding Medicaid to about 1 million uninsured childless adults. The federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), often called Obamacare, would allow such an expansion. In that scenario, the federal government covers 90% of the expansion costs, which is significantly more generous than what it contributes to cover the costs of the traditional Medicaid program.

“Space Florida commences search for new CEO and president” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — The search comes at a time of relative uncertainty for the group, as lawmakers seek to separate it from Enterprise Florida, restructure its Board of Directors, and solicit input from public and private stakeholders. A recent proposal by Rep. Tyler Sirois aims to establish a new composition for Space Florida’s Board of Directors that aligns with the “contemporary, commercialized economic landscape” of the aerospace industry. According to Space Florida’s 2022 Annual Operations Report, Space Florida had 85 total projects in development as of July 1, 2022, with an estimated value of $2.4 billion in capital investment and provided $4.3 million in funding for 30 research projects, partnerships, and grants. “We’re looking for a visionary leader who can build on the strong foundation that Frank DiBello has established at Space Florida,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

“Time to sell? How Florida homeowners grapple with the insurance crisis” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — Homeowners are finding their premiums are going up two- or threefold. Some are being suddenly dropped by their provider and forced to find new coverage, and others are learning that some providers are extremely picky about who they will cover or require a laundry list of fixes. All the while, there’s finger-pointing with lawmakers and insurance companies on one side, and lawyers, contractors and public adjusters on the other — with homeowners caught in the middle. The crisis has put homeowners in a difficult position. Those on fixed incomes or who haven’t had a raise in years are cutting necessities like groceries. Others may put off retirement or even move to another state.

“Airbnb rentals generate $372 million in tourist taxes for Florida in 2022, company says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Airbnb rentals generated nearly $372 million in tourist taxes in the state of Florida for 2022. “We are proud to play a pivotal role in keeping Florida’s economy strong by welcoming millions of guests each year,” said Airbnb representative Haven Thorn. “Airbnb collects and remits tourism taxes on behalf of our hosts who are invested in their local communities, and every dollar spent in Florida by guests on Airbnb helps bolster small businesses, restaurants and keeps Floridians employed, while also benefiting hosts who on average earned over $14,700 in supplemental income last year to help cover the rising cost of living,” Thorn added.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“VP Kamala Harris to visit Miami next week to highlight White House’s climate agenda” via Alex Roarty of The Miami Herald — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Miami next week to highlight the White House’s climate-change agenda, just a week after devastating storms flooded Fort Lauderdale and left millions of dollars worth of property damage. The Vice President will arrive in the city Friday to see up close a state “on the frontlines of the climate crisis with extreme heat, intensifying hurricanes, and accelerating sea level rise.” This week’s storms dropped more than 20 inches of rain on parts of Broward County, forcing the Sheriff’s Office to rescue nearly 100 people from their cars.

“Senate Republicans target Joe Biden regulations with disapproval resolutions” via Eric Bazail-Eimil of The Wall Street Journal — Republicans don’t control the Senate. But on some days, they have controlled the Senate’s agenda on issues including crime and the environment. While Democrats run the Senate floor on account of their 51-49 majority, Republicans are using various tools to force votes on issues dear to the GOP, over the opposition of Senate Democratic leaders and Biden. They have employed the Congressional Review Act and other provisions of federal law to target rules written by administration agencies and hold votes on hot-button issues, sometimes peeling off centrist Democrats positioning themselves ahead of the 2024 Elections.

“Marco Rubio says voters will decide if six-week abortion ban was right for Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rubio is offering commentary on Florida’s new abortion law, stopping short of endorsing it. In a Saturday evening interview on Fox News Channel, Rubio noted that voters put legislators in Tallahassee, along with the Governor, and those same voters would be able to render a verdict in the future. Rubio said the legislators “are the elected representatives of the state.”

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Indictment bump pushes Trump fundraising over $34M this year” via The Associated Press — Trump has raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year, buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York. His total after the March 30 indictment approached what he took in over the previous three months. Trump’s latest fundraising report due to be filed Saturday with the FEC will show he raised more than $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account over the first three months of the year. Four million dollars came in after a grand jury indicted Trump on March 30.

“Trump, facing probes, seeks to assert dominance over GOP at donor retreat” via Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Trump sought to show his dominance over the Republican Party during a speech to its top donors Saturday night, defiantly bragging in a closed-door speech that he had permanently changed the GOP and would be the nominee in 2024. Trump’s 58-minute speech came after two days of other Republicans obliquely critiquing Trump’s focus on the 2020 election and calling for the GOP to move on from his polarizing presidency, as well as some private fretting among party donors about the myriad investigations that engulf Trump and his nascent campaign. After lobbying some of Tennessee’s congressional delegation for political support, Trump delivered the keynote address on Saturday with customary bravado to about 200 of the party’s top donors.

“Trump turns from past to future at RNC donor retreat” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — “Republicans were a party known for starting wars overseas, cutting Social Security and Medicare at home, and pushing mass amnesty for illegal aliens,” Trump told donors during the closed-door gathering. Declaring that the “old Republican Party is gone, and it is never coming back,” Trump in Nashville urged Republican donors to help put him back in the White House through electoral strategies he once decried, like robust mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. Giving him another term, Trump said, would make the GOP an “unstoppable juggernaut that will dominate American politics for generations to come.”

— 2024 —

“DeSantis – not Donald Trump – leads Joe Biden in battleground states,” via Alex Roarty of McClatchyDC —DeSantis narrowly leads President Joe Biden in the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to a poll of a hypothetical matchup between the two men in the 2024 presidential race. The same survey, however, finds Biden leading former President Trump in the two swing states, albeit by tight margins. The poll, conducted from April 11 through April 13 by GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies, should bolster the argument from many DeSantis supporters that the Florida Republican is more electable than the former President.

“Trump, staring down GOP rivals, raised $14.5 million in first quarter” via Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post — Trump, seeking to fend off challengers for the Republican presidential nomination, raised about $14.5 million for his campaign in the first three months of 2023 and another $4.3 million for a post-presidency group he has used to pay advisers and stage events, his campaign said on Saturday. The bulk of the campaign’s cash infusion came via a joint fundraising committee that directs money to the former President’s various groups. The Trump campaign said it had nearly $14 million on hand at the end of March. The sum is markedly lower than his haul in the first quarter of 2019, when Trump raised more than $30 million as he was gearing up for a re-election bid from his perch in the White House.

“Republican donor retreat suggests Trump is far from a coronation” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — “Voters wanted to hear about what Republicans were doing to help them fight through 40-year high inflation,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, speaking to donors Saturday morning inside the luxury resort. “Not months and months of debate over whether the 2020 Election was stolen.” Without mentioning Trump’s name, Kemp pinned blame on Trump’s election loss grievances and warned that “not a single swing voter” will vote for a GOP nominee making such claims, calling 2020 “ancient history.”

“Nikki Haley’s fuzzy fundraising math” via Steven Shepard of POLITICO — When Haley’s presidential campaign announced its first quarterly fundraising haul earlier this month, the figure sounded impressive. The former U.N. ambassador’s campaign said it had raised $11 million between her mid-February launch and the end of the quarter on March 31. What Haley’s campaign and two affiliated groups actually raised was about $8.3 million. The discrepancy between the Haley campaign’s public statements and the numbers on the filings appear to be a case of double-counting.

“Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for President” via The Associated Press — Pompeo said Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The devoted ally and defender of Trump opted out of a contest that would have put him into competition with his former commander in chief. “The time is not right for me and my family,” Pompeo said in a statement later posted to Twitter. “At each stage of my public service — as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and as your Secretary of State — I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again.” Pompeo seemed to leave the door open on a future run.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“As he weighs presidential run, Francis Suarez avoids taking positions on DeSantis’ policies” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Suarez may be considering a run for President, but he’s not ready to share some of his policy stances yet. As the Republican-led Florida Legislature passes laws that loosen gun regulations and considers laws that transform public education, Suarez preferred to stay out of the conversation in a recent interview with the Miami Herald. When it comes to significant parts of DeSantis’ agenda, the Mayor did not offer his view. “Things are changing rapidly,” said Suarez, a registered Republican currently holding a nonpartisan office. “And I focus on the things that I control. You know, I focus on the things that I can determine.”

“Broward schools to reopen Monday after unprecedented rainfall in Fort Lauderdale area” via Omar Rodriguez Ortiz of the Miami Herald — All school campuses in Broward County will reopen Monday after unprecedented rainfall caused extensive flooding last week in the Fort Lauderdale area. Broward County Public Schools made the announcement Sunday afternoon on Twitter. “All school campuses and administrative offices will be open,” the district said. “Afterschool care, events and activities will also operate on a normal schedule.” Valerie Wanza, the district’s acting chief of staff, noted Friday that they estimate the damage to schools to tally around $2 million because of the flooding, mainly at building entrances. However, the financial toll could grow higher because the district still had to examine 30 schools more closely.

“Gas shortages around South Florida after flooding disrupts fuel delivery at Port Everglades” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Trying to find gas in South Florida is proving to be a challenge for some as a fuel shortage continues after flooding at Port Everglades. C.L. Conroy came across more than a dozen cars waiting for gas in her search for fuel in Pinecrest. “It was reminding me of, you know, post-hurricane times for sure,” she said. When she was finally able to find a gas station, it only offered regular fuel. While she was able to fill her tank, a gas station attendant was closing other pumps as the station ran out of fuel. The owner told her disruptions at Port Everglades meant he didn’t get a fuel shipment.

“Climate change could make freak events like Fort Lauderdale’s rain bomb more common” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Fort Lauderdale’s flood was worse than any hurricane in local memory, unmatched by anything on the record books and happened faster and harder than anyone planned or prepared for. Rain filled the city’s underground tunnel, swamped the generator that kicked on at City Hall and forced the sixth-largest school district in the country to close for two days. Roads turned to rivers and hundreds of residents fled their waterlogged homes, some to a shelter set up by the Red Cross. It could be a sign of what’s to come, as unchecked climate change bakes the atmosphere and tilts the scales of what is likely and what’s considered “extreme.”

“Florida Bay enviro-activist Mary Barley fights to block public access to Florida Bay near her property” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — For years, environmental activist Barley has advocated for public funds for the Everglades, which flows into Florida Bay. But lately, she’s been working overtime to block the public from seeing it. At least not from the public road in front of her oceanfront home overlooking the bay. “Private property” and “keep out” signs, a dozen trash cans, wood barriers and chain-link fencing recently blocked access to Florida Bay and looked, to pedestrians, about as unwelcoming as they were intended. The obstacles, placed intentionally by Barley to discourage foot and vehicle traffic, blocked public access to Florida Bay in the Village of Islamorada in the Florida Keys.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Reedy Creek finds ‘no records exist’ for Ashley Moody’s probe into Disney agreements” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Attorney General Moody came up empty on a public records request that sought to gain insight into agreements the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s board made with Disney ahead of a state takeover. The district, which oversees government services for Disney World, determined “no records exist” for the request filed on March 30 by Moody’s office. A similar request filed by the Orlando Sentinel also yielded no documents. Moody sought “documents discussing an intention or goal of circumventing, avoiding, frustrating, mitigating or otherwise attempting to avoid the effects of anticipated actions by the Florida Governor and the Florida Legislature.” The district’s previous Board approved a development agreement and restrictive covenants on Feb. 8 that the new Board says ties its hands to manage Disney’s growth in Central Florida.

“Winter Park breaks ground on Seven Oaks Park, discusses site as a future home for playhouse” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Hours after Winter Park broke ground on a planned 2.5-acre park amid a popular row of small shops and eateries, City Commissioners discussed adding a nonprofit theater building to the site. By midafternoon, Commissioners had agreed to have a request for proposals drafted for a building to be erected over its surface parking lot, which could serve as a long-term home for the Winter Park Playhouse. The work session came a day after a full City Commission meeting, where an architect for the Playhouse showed early sketches of such a facility at Seven Oaks Park, where cars could park beneath the 12,000-square-foot theater building. Over a pair of public meetings, Commissioners expressed a desire to keep the venue in the city.

“Palm Bay City Council vote to replace Peter Filiberto delayed by lack of a quorum” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Thursday’s vote to select a new Palm Bay City Council Seat 5 member was postponed because only two Council members were physically present, and a special meeting will now take place today, city spokesperson Christina Born said. Peter Filiberto, who held Seat 5, resigned effective immediately in mid-February after he was arrested during a motorcycle traffic stop in the Palm Bay Colony neighborhood. He has since been sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading no contest to possession of cocaine and DUI. The five finalists for Filiberto’s Seat 5 vacancy are former Mayor William Capote, Michael Jaffe, Kay Maragh, Phil Moore and Aaron Parr. The appointee will fulfill Filiberto’s unexpired term through the November 2024 general election.

“SeaWorld, Disney World announce new details on festivals” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — On a recent weekend evening in 2023, the band Hanson played its 1997 hit “MMMBop” at SeaWorld Orlando’s Bayside stadium while throughout the rest of the park, employees dished out Pei shrimp fritters and smoked jerk chicken sliders. That’s a good recipe for drawing a crowd at a theme park these days: Bands bringing back nostalgia and a food festival with international cuisine. To that end, SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival and concert series is now running on select days through May 7. This week, the park announced the rest of its concert series lineup which includes rock band Creed’s lead singer Scott Stapp performing on April 30.

“Wyndham preps timeshare and hotel project near Disney” via Dustin Wyatt of the Orlando Sentinel — After building a cluster of timeshare units and hotel rooms on Chelonia Parkway near Disney World more than a decade ago, Orlando-based timeshare developer Travel + Leisure is preparing to bring a similar project to nearby land, according to a report in GrowthSpotter. The company, an affiliate of Wyndham Destinations that has owned a vacant 12-acre parcel near Epcot Center Drive since 2004, wants to have a preliminary discussion with Orange County staff to discuss putting 250 timeshare units and 350 hotel rooms on prime property in the tourism district.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Petersburg condo association sued for noise silences bell” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — For years, a warning bell sounded an alarm every time a car exited the parking garage at the swanky Ovation condo tower in downtown St. Petersburg. Pedestrians heard it, but so did some annoyed downtown residents and workers. One retiree who lived in an also-swanky condo tower across the street filed a lawsuit against the Ovation condo association to stop the noise. Eventually, 24 other downtown residents added their names to the lawsuit. But none grew more peeved than Fred Sherman. For four years, he took a stand against what he called needless annoyance. He knew no one else would bother. Sherman alone paid thousands in legal fees, attended court-ordered mediation, recruited those 24 others to his cause and spoke multiple times in front of the City Council.

“Has this ship sailed?” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Visitors to Sparkman Wharf and the Florida Aquarium, located on either side of Cruise Terminal 2, can see the walkway. But they cannot walk down it due to federal regulations tied to the cruise ships that dock there. When Port Tampa Bay moved its cruise operations to downtown Tampa in the late 1980s from Hookers Point, it was seen as an economic boon for the city. Downtown was dead, and moving the terminals seemed like a sure bet to bring more visitors to the city center. But with the opening of the $3 billion-plus Water Street Tampa and a construction boom underway in the Channel District, some advocates of urban revitalization argue that the cruise terminals are occupying waterfront real estate that’s a prime candidate for redevelopment.

“How Tampa is buying most of historic Martí/Colón Cemetery” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — For decades, the city of Tampa has maintained the entire 128-year-old Martí/Colón Cemetery despite owning less than a third of the West Tampa burial ground at 3110 W Columbus Drive. That’s about to change. The city will still care for the full 5.5 acres but will soon own nearly all of it. Liza Grizzle, Parks & Recreation Department administrative manager, said the city is in the process of buying some of the cemetery parcels from Patrick Thorpe, a 37-year-old Tampa architect. Thorpe said that he is selling all his cemetery land for $22,414.11, which will cover what he spent on buying the parcels and “everything that it cost me to maintain ownership plus a 30% service fee.”

“Pioneer Jane Davis Doggett made Tampa International Airport easy to use” via Kristen Hare of the Tampa Bay Times — “She is known as someone who gets things done,” Pat Williams wrote in 2002 for her column in the Palm Beach Post. Williams was referring to Doggett. Doggett, who eventually moved to Sun City Center to be close to family, died on April 10 at 93 of natural causes. In an era that had just started booming for aviation and remained still quite limited for women, Doggett was a pioneer for both. She integrated graphic design with architecture to move people through 40 international airports, including Tampa International, and major institutions, including Madison Square Garden. And she did it using an approach that was so simple, it was radical.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Poll: Dead heat between Donna Deegan, Daniel Davis in Jax Mayor race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling in the Jacksonville mayoral race shows that Deegan’s 15-point lead in March has vanished. A survey released Monday from the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab shows Deegan with a marginal lead over Davis, 48% to 47%. That lead is well within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 3.8%, and the latest indication that Davis is managing to bring Republicans and NPAs to his side. “We’re looking at another razor-thin race that will undoubtedly come down to turnout,” said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and a UNF Professor of Political Science. While Deegan has support of 92% of Democrats, Davis has the support of 89% of Republicans. NPAs in the survey are still breaking Deegan’s way, 53% to 42%.

“What Deegan must do in Thursday’s debate” via A.G. Gancarski of Jacksonville Today — Who needs to win Thursday’s debate between Daniel Davis and Deegan in the mayoral race? The answer depends on how you look at it. One analysis would suggest that Davis needs it more. Deegan was 15 points ahead of him in the March election, while an April Frederick Polls survey commissioned by her campaign suggests that she is still up 8 points in a binary runoff. The R+6 sample is intended to approximate a worst case scenario for Democratic turnout, which historically underperforms the party’s registration edge. The poll suggests that she is drawing one in every five GOP voters who went for non-Davis candidates in the March election.

“Poll: Duval County Property Appraiser’s race headed to a photo finish” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The first poll of the Duval County Property Appraiser’s race shows it’s too close to call four weeks from Election Day. A UNF Public Opinion Research Lab survey shows Republican Jason Fischer leads Democrat Joyce Morgan 49% to 47%. That lead is well within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 3.8%. The polling assumes an R+1 turnout, which would be a weaker performance for the GOP than the R+4 showing in March. Partisanship is prevailing in this race, with Morgan taking 88% of Democrats and Fischer commanding the support of 87% of Republicans. NPA voters are essentially an even split, with City Council member Morgan up 42% to 41% over Fischer, a former state legislator and Duval County School Board member.

“Governor’s Charter School ‘grossly out of compliance,’ Leon superintendent writes” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Leon County Schools District has put another charter school on notice for alleged noncompliance. In a letter to Governor’s Charter School, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna states the school has not fulfilled its contract with the district. Some of the issues Hanna states allege Governors Charter students have not received grades for previous quarters or years; attendance is not being taken consistently; students are missing immunization records; missing documentation for Federal Title I reimbursements; missing SESSIR data, and no documentation of employment of mental health staff and a law enforcement officer.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Fort Myers High School cancels remainder of baseball season after team walkout” via Ed Reed of the Fort Myers News-Press — Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, which had fallen into disarray due to an ongoing Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach last week, has come to a premature end. Principal Robert Butz sent out an email late Thursday afternoon informing parents that the remainder of the season had been canceled. Fort Myers’ troubles began on Feb. 14 when assistant baseball coach Alex Carcioppolo posted a message on the team group chat wishing a “Happy Valentine’s Day” followed by a racial slur. He was removed on Feb. 16. On March 8 Fort Myers athletic director Steve Cato sent an email to baseball parents stating a Title VI investigation has been opened regarding the team.

“Army Corps seeks input on potentially huge Collier flood control project” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Naples Daily News — With 37 miles of Gulf coastline, water is key to Collier County’s appeal ― and its vulnerability. Last August, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers restarted the clock on a $3 million, three-year study of how it might help the low-lying county reduce coastal flood risk. The project’s mouthful of a name aside, the aim of the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study is simple: to keep people and property safe from storm surge. Neither the study nor any resulting plans will be dictated from on high, Corps officials promise. They want input from citizens, neighborhoods, nonprofits, homeowner associations and others, they say, which they’ll use to shape their work. The first online public meeting is Tuesday, April 18, followed by an in-person session on April 26.

“Proposed changes to outdoor dining rules in Naples draw scrutiny, criticism” via Laura Layden of Naples Daily News — Restaurant owners on Fifth Avenue South are fighting code changes that could limit outdoor dining and make it more expensive to provide on the popular street in downtown Naples. The city’s Planning Advisory Board considered two proposed text amendments in the form of ordinances, rejecting one of them and tweaking another after much deliberation and angst. The City Council is expected to discuss them both at a workshop as part of broader changes they’re considering to protect the city’s small-town charm and character. Meg Stepanian, executive director of the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, told the advisory board she didn’t understand what the Council is trying to fix, as she sees nothing broken about the vibrant street. She questioned why such sweeping changes are moving so fast.

“‘Iconic Mona Lisa’ of a property tied to Hooters pioneer sells off McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers” via Phil Fernandez of the Fort Myers News-Press — Looking out from McGregor, there’s a 1.65-acre “irregular-shaped” Gilligan’s Island inlet that every river-bound boater from the Whiskey Creek community must pass before cranking it into the expanse that until a few days ago had been under the watchful eye of EXP Realty’s Nick Cross. It sold to a Wisconsin-based land investor for $3.4 million. It’s the priciest recycled house lot in public records for that corridor and is tied to Lee County legends. It’s where former Fort Myers Mayor and hotshot attorney Wilbur Smith’s grandparents, the Fohls, originally built their adored homestead more than 60 years ago. Smith’s dad, Bill Smith, learned about business by working in John Fohl’s downtown hardware store for a decade, a precursor for the late Smith’s and his wife, Mary Fohl’s regional appliance chain that debuted in 1954.

— TOP OPINION —

“William Mattox: Florida reforms will improve higher ed” via Florida Politics — A number of progressive academics are freaking out over an array of higher education reforms being advanced by DeSantis and his GOP allies in the Florida Legislature. These faculty union leaders are warning that some professors will not want to teach in Florida if our state proceeds with reforms such as prohibiting political litmus tests in the faculty hiring and promotion process.

In my eldest son’s first-year economics course at FSU, he learned that the scarcer a resource is, the higher its value; and the more abundant a resource is, the lower its value. If we were to apply this basic economic principle to the higher education faculty market, we would have to say this: All other things being equal, a professor who has conservative or even moderate political views is (or should be) more highly prized than one with progressive views. Because left-wing academics are a dime a dozen. They outnumber their right-wing counterparts by a ratio of 5-to-1.

Thus, any school that recognizes the importance of viewpoint diversity should be more concerned about attracting and keeping top scholars from the center-right than those from the center-left.

Seen in this light, the higher ed reforms being advanced by Florida’s leaders are apt to make Florida’s state universities more appealing to center-right professors who work in fear of “cancellation” elsewhere – and more appealing to center-left academics who do not want to teach in a monoculture (even a progressive monoculture).

To be sure, some Florida faculty union members want to preserve higher ed’s grossly skewed ideological imbalance. And are freaking out now, as a result. But these panic-stricken professors remind me of the panic-stricken non-Floridians who could not understand why the Sunshine State remained open during the early days of the pandemic.

— OPINIONS —

“Why DeSantis should take a pass on the 2024 Presidential Election” via Bill Scher of The Washington Monthly — Several fresh-faced candidates in the 2016 campaign were presumably poised to capitalize on their respective moments. What happened to them? They all got viciously humiliated by Trump. Are they poised to redeem themselves in the 2024 Presidential Primary? No, they’re lucky to still have their Senate seats. If DeSantis thought his record would be enough for Trump voters to transfer their loyalties to him, the past month has been a brutal collision with reality. The ultimate question of the 2024 Republican Primary is whether the GOP is Trump’s GOP. There’s a simple argument that it is. But DeSantis believes there are too many Trumpist Republicans to attack Trump directly. This is self-defeating logic.

“Why DeSantis has to run” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — Liberal Bill Scher argues that Trump looks too strong, that there isn’t a clear-enough constituency for DeSantis’ promise of Trumpism without the florid drama, and that if DeSantis runs and fails, he’s more likely to end up “viciously humiliated,” like Trump’s 2016 rivals, than to set himself up as the next in line for 2028. If DeSantis has presidential ambitions he simply has to run right now, notwithstanding all of the obstacles that they identify. My reasoning depends on the idea that presidential candidates are more likely to miss their moment than they are to run too early and suffer a career-ending rebuke.

“Why DeSantis should wait for 2028” via Daniel McCarthy of The Spectator — Machiavelli is both shrewd and learned. He knew that “fortune favors the bold” was a Latin maxim, one that the poet Virgil puts in the mouth of the Italian warlord Turnus shortly before the hero Aeneas kills him. Tread carefully, Governor. I think his cards are stronger if he waits until 2028. Beating Trump for the GOP nomination would be difficult, and even if DeSantis were to succeed, a vengeful Trump could be expected to do everything in his power to sabotage the Republican nominee in November. Unlike next year, 2028 would offer a well-prepared DeSantis a clear shot: no incumbent, since either Biden or Trump will be term-limited, and no front-runner as tough as Trump for the nomination.

“Florida women are collateral damage for political gain” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — It would be unfair to say that a majority of the Florida Legislature dislikes women. The current crop of bills harming or dismissing women, abortion, pregnancy, equal rights, union membership, would not necessarily be evidence of contempt. But the results show that women’s lives are just collateral damage in a partisan political crusade. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book were not protesting and arrested in Tallahassee because lawmakers passed Senate Bill 300, which cuts off abortion access at six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

“Parkland trial judge’s failure to live up to court standards has serious consequences” via the Miami Herald editorial board — A jury’s decision to spare the Parkland school shooter from the death penalty last year caused a collective gasp. Indignation on the part of families, victims and the public was understandable. What was unexpected was seeing the judge who oversaw the case take part in it. After sentencing the shooter to life in prison, Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, still in her judicial robe, left the bench and hugged family members of the victims and members of the prosecution team. That action was unbecoming of an officer of the court who’s supposed to remain impartial and fair, no matter the gruesomeness of the acts committed by the convicted shooter. It also calls into question whether defendants going before her in the future will be assured of a fair shake.

“Here’s why Florida’s newest election bill will only add to a ‘jumbled mess’” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — To watch Republican lawmakers, you’d think Florida elections were a corrupted mess, with people voting twice, partisans stuffing the ballot box and dead voters emerging from their graves. That’s ridiculous, of course, but it hasn’t stopped Republicans in Tallahassee from pushing another restrictive bill that further cracks down on legitimate voting. SB 7050 would further unwind the voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at clearing the way for felons to vote while giving DeSantis’ new elections police additional tools to prosecute bogus cases of fraud.

“My “thinking” behind Palm Beach County School Board’s legal bill” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — There has been a lot of criticism about the way a law firm has billed the Palm Beach County School Board to produce a 29-page report that was deemed “a gross waste of public funds” by the board’s inspector general. The board had hired the Holland & Knight law firm to provide guidance in the fallout of the school district’s firing of former Spanish River High School Principal William Latson. In 2018, Latson told a parent at the Boca Raton school, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

“Put tourist-tax money to work for Orange County” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Every year, tourists pump billions of dollars into local and state coffers and much of it comes through Orange County. But this community also bears the brunt of snarled transportation systems, unaffordable housing and other costs that accompany our world-famous hospitality. If we don’t spend that money wisely, Tallahassee will be happy to spend it for us. Orange County’s $300 million tourism-tax reserve will only continue to grow. This community has too many needs to sit on such a massive pile of cash, and there are many ways to use this money that are intrinsically tied to tourism and its impacts on Orange County residents.





— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“LEGO breaks ground on first U.S. manufacturing facility” via Olivia Jaquith of WRIC — Work is officially underway on the LEGO Group’s first-ever United States manufacturing facility, slated to open in Chesterfield County, Virginia, in 2025. The toy company held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the 340-acre site of the future factory. LEGO executives said that the $1 billion, 1.7 million-square-foot facility will be carbon-neutral, with a solar park to power operations. The factory is also expected to bring in more than 1,700 jobs. The now-standing welcome center, housed inside a giant yellow LEGO block, will be open to the public during daytime hours on Friday and will remain standing as the acreage around it transforms. The building includes a massive LEGO-constructed model of the future manufacturing facility, as well as information about the company’s history.

“Royal Caribbean details nightlife options on massive Icon of the Seas via Richard Tribou of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The biggest cruise ship in the world is going to be serving up a few new drinks at a few new venues on board as Royal Caribbean released details on some of the bars coming to Icon of the Seas when it debuts out of Miami in January. The new class of ship that’s larger than the five Oasis-class vessels currently sailing will bring the line’s first dueling piano bar on board as well as a new jazz and blues club and champagne bar among more than 40 entertainment venues overall.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is State University System Chancellor (and former Rep.) Ray Rodrigues, as well as Jacqui Carmona, former congressional candidate Jessica Ehrlich, Shannon Shepp, the executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, Bill Dolan, and our friend, Pinellas’ Tyler Payne.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.