New Lincoln Project ad skewers ‘MAGA bullies’

Two Florida men — former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis — are headlining the Lincoln Project’s latest one-minute video “Bullies,” which features a gallery of goaders — along with a fresh crop of those fighting back.

The political action committee that’s become known for sharp-edged spots skewering the MAGA movement is set to release its latest sendup Tuesday morning to millions of followers on its social media networks as well as onto other platforms via a two-day, $5,000 digital ad buy targeting Tallahassee, Mar-a-Lago neighborhoods in Palm Beach County, Tennessee and Washington, D.C.

The time is ripe to make this point, said Rick Wilson, Lincoln Project co-founder. He said that the expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers boomeranged to hit that state’s House Speaker Cameron Sexton proves it.

“In Tennessee, we saw the abuse of power turned around and hit them in the face so hard, the Republican Speaker is now under calls to resign,” Wilson said. “The cracks in the insanity caucus are beginning to show.”

Tense, operatic violin music is played behind scenes of children getting pushed and shoved as the female narrator intones, “As kids, we learn that bullies can’t help it. They pick on anyone they think is smaller, weaker, and people they think won’t fight back.”

A photo of Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried getting arrested earlier this month quickly flashes and gives way to DeSantis interrupting a reporter’s question with his own. “Are you going to give a speech, or are you going to ask a question?”

The camera cuts to Trump famously exclaiming, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson get a quick second or two as they lob insults, but soon it’s onto rousing speeches from those who fought back — to cheering crowds.

“We are still here, and we will never quit,” Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson exclaims as the violin music reaches a crescendo.

And then came others who fought back: former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, and that reporter who had her question cut off by DeSantis’ question.

“That’s my question to you, Governor; I’m not the Governor of the state,” the masked reporter retorts.

Wilson says he hopes people draw inspiration from this entry into the Lincoln Project’s portfolio of political points.

“We’re going to see this bullying behavior go on until people stand up,” Wilson said. “Courage to take on the bullies is the first virtue and first step to winning back your dignity and your power.”

The ad ends with a warning: “When bullies get their way, they never stop.”