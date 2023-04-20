Karl Rove claims Ron DeSantis not ‘warm and fuzzy’ enough for Florida delegation’s comfort

Even Ron DeSantis’ supporters are beginning to express concern about his lack of people skills.

The latest example of such qualms comes from Karl Rove, who reacted to Florida members of Congress breaking for Donald Trump.

“DeSantis is not a warm and fuzzy guy who calls you just to check in and (say), ‘You know, I heard you had an accident,'” Rove said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

Rove was discussing U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s complaint that the Governor didn’t even bother how to ask how he was after a tree-trimming mishap landed him in the intensive care unit.

Rove suggested DeSantis wouldn’t ask questions like, “What’s going on? How quickly are you going to get back on your feet? Hey, you know, I just happened to see that great comment you made on Fox News Sunday. It was really good. That was a great moment. How you doing, pal?”

“That’s not the warm and fuzzy DeSantis,” Rove said. “DeSantis says, ‘I’ve got an agenda.'”

Rove credited two senior Trump aides, including one from the Sunshine State with history in DeSantis world, for brokering the deals to get Florida members of Congress to endorse the former President.

“Let’s give credit where credit is due,” Rove said. “Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, two pros, are running the Trump campaign and they are better than anybody who’s been in there before.”

“They’re smart enough to see that a weakness for DeSantis is to show that his home state is not united behind him,” Rove added. “Traditionally, you’ve had to have a state, your home state, united behind you in order to win the nomination.”

Indeed, Trump has secured the backing of nearly half the Florida delegation.

U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, Steube and Michael Waltz have all endorsed Trump, and the Trump campaign says more Florida backers are coming.

Thus far, only U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, who DeSantis appointed to be Secretary of State in his first term, has backed the home state Governor and bucked the Trump wave.