April 20, 2023
‘Stop Wake Act’: After 4:45 a.m. alert, Blaise Ingoglia vows to ban late/early emergency tests
A scrum with Blaise Ingoglia is the latest loss for Hernando County Schools.

‘I’m 100% serious.’

Like many Floridians, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia isn’t happy about the blaring emergency “test” alert sent out to residents statewide early Thursday morning, and he’s vowing to do something about it.

He’s even looking into doing it this Session.

At 4:45 a.m., the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) sent out a cell phone alert, startling an untold share of the nearly 22 million people living in the Sunshine State awake hours before sunrise.

The alert read, “TEST — This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No Action is required.”

Too late for that. Floridians took to social media soon after the alert went out to complain and share screenshots of the inconsiderate wake-up call.

The agency apologized on Twitter several hours later. The alert was supposed to have been on TV, where it wouldn’t have disturbed anyone sleeping, DEM personnel wrote.

“We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night,” they added.

That’s not good enough for Ingoglia, who said he is putting together legislation to prohibit DEM from sending off-hours tests.

In a series of posts from the Spring Hill Republican’s Twitter account, @GovGoneWild, Ingoglia first said he planned to file a bill next Legislative Session to “stop these ‘tests’ from occurring between 10p-8a.”

“I’m 100% serious,” he said. “I’m going to call it the ‘Stop Wake Act.’ I need a House sponsor.”

After Sarah Couture, Florida Director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, suggested that he look into addressing the issue by amending a bill already advancing this year, Ingoglia directed his staffer, Marissa Ameto, to do just that.

Couture then recommended Ingoglia target SB 1418 or its House companion, HB 745, which deal with the funding of and transition to Florida’s Next Generation 911 system.

Rep. Fiona McFarland, the House bill’s sponsor, responded almost immediately.

“My newborn and I would consider this a friendly amendment,” she wrote.

Just in case that plan falls through, at least one other lawmaker is onboard.

“I’m in!” Rep. Chip LaMarca wrote.

Ingoglia, McFarland and LaMarca are all Republicans, but the idea has bipartisan appeal. Steve Schale, a Democratic lobbyist with Cardenas Partners, said he’d help get the proverbial ball rolling on the other side of the aisle.

“Happy to run the outside bipartisan coalition to support this vital work,” he wrote.

Jesse Scheckner

Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

2 comments

  • David T. Hawkins

    April 20, 2023 at 11:51 am

    YEAH, WHAT THE HELL? I received it and boy was I PISSED. Do it during the DAMN DAY.

  • Diane

    April 20, 2023 at 11:54 am

    Seriously, people? With all the really bad things happening in Fla that the legislature is ignoring, you get your tights in a wad because you got woke up for no good reason? I wasn’t happy when the alert woke me at 3AM+, but I’m willing to accept the explanation that it was a mistake and precautions are being implemented, because that is the mature thing to do.

