Jackie Toledo drops lawsuit against Fred Piccolo

Former congressional candidate Jackie Toledo has dropped her lawsuit against consultant Fred Piccolo.

The Tampa Republican last fall alleged Piccolo, a fixture in Florida GOP politics, had sent her a number of lewd and inappropriate texts.

But on Friday, Toledo filed a voluntary dismissal of the case with prejudice, ending the matter and stating she will not bring the action back to court again. The dismissal indicates both sides will be responsible for their own legal costs. She was pursuing $30,000.

Piccolo served as a Campaign Manager for Toledo’s failed congressional campaign last year in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She lost the Republican Primary, coming in third place. Laurel Lee secured the nomination and later won the open congressional seat. To run for the seat, Toledo had to forgo seeking a fourth term in the Florida House.

When the lawsuit was filed, Piccolo notably served as a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office in the 13th Judicial Circuit. He previously served as Communications Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis and for the Florida House Speaker’s Office.

Piccolo had denied wrongdoing, and accused Toledo of steering conversations into sexual territory and acting suggestively in person. The two had known each other for a decade before the congressional campaign.

Piccolo also said he and Toledo had a dispute over payment, with Toledo saying he had abandoned her campaign in the final stretch and Piccolo saying the candidate was refusing to compensate him properly. Piccolo took his job with the State Attorney’s Office when he was still committed to helping her campaign, she said.

Piccolo said he never stopped doing his job.