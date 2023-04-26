Report: Ron DeSantis considered as Donald Trump VP pick

Donald Trump continues to attack Ron DeSantis on camera, on stage and on social media.
But could that all be a smokescreen for eventual cooperation?
The New York Post’s Page Six reports that “insiders” are making the case for party unity, and the former President and current 2024 front-runner is listening.
“Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed,” asserts a “Trumpworld” source to the Rupert Murdoch paper.
“Supporters say the VP offer (would) stop DeSantis from opposing (Trump) and offer a ‘youthful conservative vigor’ to the slot, which (Joe) Biden doesn’t have,” the report adds.
“DeSantis would also bring in big money to the campaign,” the source contends, but “so far there’s no deal yet.”
In March, Trump shot down the idea but suggested he was being pitched all the same.
“No, I never thought of it. I think that there are a lot of great people in the Republican Party. I never thought of it.”
“Some people, every once in a while, mentioned it,” he continued. “But that’s about it. Now, I think that would be a very unlikely alliance.”
DeSantis also shot down the idea, saying he was “more of an executive guy.”
More recently, in a Newsmax interview Monday night, Trump dismissed the idea of DeSantis being a good candidate, even in the future.
“Look right now, I’m very down on him. I’m a believer in loyalty and I’m a believer in other things and he has obviously not run a very good campaign because he’s getting crushed. So, I really don’t know,” Trump said.
“I’m very disappointed in him because I’m a loyal person, maybe to a fault. I’m a loyal person and somebody gets you into office and then you’re telling people, ‘Well, I don’t know if I’ll run against the President,’ I mean, life shouldn’t have to work that way. But it does.”
Perhaps the feud is a head fake for an eventual ticket after all.
There is precedent for such: the bitter 1980 GOP Primary between Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush ended with Reagan taking the former head of the CIA as a running mate.
6 comments
Anti-Tax Conservative Adelbert 👍
April 26, 2023 at 9:18 am
Orange Hitler and Mini Hitler teaming up? Not gonna happen. Even if it did.. they’d both lose. Two birds would be killed with one stone. I call this the Freedom Stone. Republicans are too far right to even use the word freedom. They are charlatans and religious whackos. Shouldn’t be in government anywhere.
Swamp Rat
April 26, 2023 at 9:31 am
Anyone is better than that brain dead hologram currently reading the teleprompter. Are you zombies really gonna vote for the senile one again?
Kim
April 26, 2023 at 9:28 am
Gov Desantis is a man of integrity. Just because trump is scared to even debate him now, I doubt he will stoop so low to be trumps VP. The lies trump has spewed about Florida state and our Governor will not be forgotten. And for the biden voters. Give me a break. You WEF puppets looking for another check must love the high cost of living brought by this inflation. Or is your government checks covering that? Joey is a WEF SOROS CHINA OWNED PUPPET!
Far Right Adelbert 👍
April 26, 2023 at 9:40 am
Neo liberal economics by Reagan conservatives brought crime and increasing amounts of people on welfare. With lower taxes on high incomes, money didn’t trickle down. They just got rid of people in companies and a smaller few kept more money. A look at the 1950’s tax rates and what impact it had on business and society tells the tale. Companies offered better pay and benefits so they didn’t have to pay a lot of money to the government instead, prices more stable, company medical and retirement, employed more people, housing more affordable. You stupid conservatives don’t realize any of this because the rich have lied to you over so many years through so called conservative propaganda. It’s just a smoke screen for transfer of wealth and income upwards. You people blame the Dems but one day it’s all gonna be clear who is to blame for failure. If anything, the Dems can be blamed for going along with Republicans on just about anything at this point. The stupid conservative movement is the source of all economic problems.
Ocean Joe
April 26, 2023 at 9:44 am
Careful what you wish for.
Desantis ain’t all that on the debate stage.
Florida has some serious problems.
Desantis and his legislature are focused on stupid stuff instead.
Turning Florida into Mississippi or Alabama is not a plan.
DeSantis is a failed leader
April 26, 2023 at 10:03 am
DeSantis and Trump ticket would literally be like having two villains on the ticket. Both of them are extremely dangerous but I think DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump. I love DeSantis he really Cozz plays a lot. The smile is fake. He hands gestures like Trump.. and DeSantis is pure evil. And I saw a report yesterday he’s not really a smart man either he can’t think on his feet.
He’s really in it for the theater, and he loves the attention. But when he gets in an environment where he’s not gonna get the same kind of reinforcement, he will melt down.
He’s a weak and really unfit to lead