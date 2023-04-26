Nikki Haley invites Disney to move to South Carolina

While Florida’s Governor seems to be willing to drive The Walt Disney Co. out of the state, one former southern Governor would welcome its relocation.

On Fox News’ America Reports, Nikki Haley suggested the Palmetto State may be a place where Disney could do business if conditions continue to deteriorate between the company and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring their billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know,” Haley said. “I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the Governor and the Legislature. They would welcome it.”

The Disney/DeSantis beef is headed toward federal court, with the company seeking legal recourse for the state’s moves to invalidate its development deal struck in the final days of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that governed the park’s business from 1967 until this year.

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech — now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights. … In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind,” Disney attorneys said in a 77-page federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern Florida District.

This is the latest move in a saga between state Republicans and Disney that began when Disney objected to the state’s Parental Rights in Education legislation last year.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials,” Disney said in the lawsuit.

While this is moving in the courts, if Disney wants to get the moving vans ready, they could have a short drive up Interstate 95.

Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics contributed to this report.