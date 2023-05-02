Budget conference: St. Pete’s Palladium gets full funding in Senate ‘sprinkle list’

The Senate is sending $850,000 for the Palladium, a historic theater in downtown St. Pete.

“Funds are for the architecture and acoustic designs to transform the 98-year-old historic building into our community’s state-of-the-art affordable performing arts center,” says an appropriations request sponsored by Rep. Lindsay Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat.

“To survive and thrive in an industry that is ever evolving, we must keep abreast of industry-standard staging and technologies. To remain economically and artistically viable, we are committed to raise approx $8-10M to renovate the spaces for performances and arts education programming for our next century,” the request continues.

In addition to the $850,000 requested from the state, the museum anticipates $500,000 in federal funding.

The state funding would be used for an architect/engineer, an acoustical consultant, an audiovisual consultant, a stage consultant, interior design and travel expenses for consultants.

An independent study from 2020 by Rowe Architects, Siebein Acoustics, and SKDesign and Consulting found shortcomings to address in order to improve the patron and performer experience and to establish the Palladium as a top performance venue “while respecting the historic nature of the existing structure.”

The Palladium already hosts performance artists and shows, including orchestra, opera, jazz, blues and folk concerns, local dance concerts and civic events. It is also used for performances by and for Pinellas County Schools students.