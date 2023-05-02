May 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs anti-ESG legislation

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMore national polling shows Donald Trump doubling GOP support for Ron DeSantis

nextRon DeSantis backs $75M for UF Jacksonville campus

2 comments

  • corruption and abuse of power in Florida

    May 2, 2023 at 10:06 am

    DeSantis is at a whole new level of dictator ship. The amount of corruption and abuse of power both him and the legislative body. Is amassing is unreal.

    The federal government Hass to get involved and put an end to this corruption and this high disregard for the people Florida

    Reply

  • Tom

    May 2, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Him and his stupid culture wars that nobody cares about. No wonder we’re the laughing stock of the country and now when he loses the primary, we have to take this clown back.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more